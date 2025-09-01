foodpanda Logistics, Caltex team up for P10 per liter fuel discounts for Ka-panda riders

FOODPANDA Logistics has launched an exclusive fuel discount program with Caltex, offering its Ka-panda partner riders savings of 10 pesos per liter at Caltex stations throughout the country. The year-long “Ka-panda Gasolinahan” campaign, which has already rolled out in various key cities and will soon expand to more areas, aims to help riders manage rising fuel costs and maximize their earnings as they navigate roads and deliver to customers’ doorsteps.

“This program first rolled out even before this current wave of fuel hikes,” explained Ron Sanders, Rider Experience Lead of foodpanda Logistics Philippines. “It is part of our efforts to uplift and support our Ka-panda partners in various areas of their lives and livelihoods. But now, with these latest hikes, this kind of program becomes more relevant than ever,” he added, noting that foodpanda Logistics is shouldering ₱7 of the ₱10-per-liter discount to further ease the burden on riders.

The program has already launched in the key cities and provinces nationwide including: Albay, Bacolod, Batangas City, Benguet, Bulacan, Butuan, Cabanatuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calamba, Camarines Sur, Cebu, Davao, Dumaguete, General Santos, Iligan, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lipa, Ormoc, Palawan, Pampanga, Roxas City, San Fernando, Surigao, Tacloban, Tarlac, and Zamboanga. Meanwhile, Cavite and Metro Manila Ka-panda riders are set to enjoy this perk in the coming months.

To avail of the exclusive discounts, foodpanda Logistics partner riders must first get a Caltex SavePlus card, and register it to their Caltex Rewards account through a provided link. Once done, riders then need to simply provide their Rider ID and Caltex card number to the gas attendant whenever they fuel up, and they will be given the discounts. The riders may avail the discounts for up to three liters of fuel for every transaction.