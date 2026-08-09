foodpanda partnership with retail giant Gaisano Market to accelerate q-commerce growth in Davao

FOODPANDA Philippines has officially onboarded Gaisano Market (G Market), one of Davao City’s largest and most trusted supermarket chains, onto the foodpanda Shops platform. The partnership marks G Market’s first major venture into quick-commerce delivery, giving Dabawenyos instant access to everyday grocery essentials right at their doorsteps.

As online grocery shopping shifts from a temporary convenience to a permanent lifestyle habit, this collaboration merges G Market’s decades-long local retail legacy with foodpanda’s hyper-fast delivery network.

"Davao is a thriving hub for digital adoption, and bringing a trusted household name like G Market onto foodpanda Shops is a game-changer for local shoppers,” said Joseph Wijesekera, director of Q-Commerce at foodpanda Philippines. “We aren't just delivering groceries — we're making everyday living simpler and more affordable by connecting Dabawenyos to the local brands they’ve relied on for generations."

Echoing this commitment to serving local families, Patricia Gaisano, G Market Business Unit Head, added, "For us, joining foodpanda is about meeting our customers wherever they are. Many of the families who have shopped with G Market for years are now looking for more flexible ways to buy their groceries, and foodpanda allows us to serve them with the same reliability they know and love."

The expansion underscores foodpanda’s continuing efforts to grow its quick-commerce ecosystem across Mindanao by partnering with strong, homegrown retail giants.

To commemorate the launch, G Market fulfilled its ceremonial first order, which was randomly assigned to Ka-panda rider Johannah Ranera. Expecting a routine pickup, Ranera was surprised to learn that the groceries were actually a gift from foodpanda and G Market—a gesture of appreciation for the riders who help bring everyday essentials to customers across Davao.

G Market is now live on foodpanda Shops across key areas in Davao City. To celebrate, foodpanda users in Davao can check the app to enjoy exclusive discounts, free delivery deals, and special promotional vouchers on their G Market grocery orders.

Simply open the foodpanda app, tap Shops, and look for Gaisano Market to start browsing and save on everyday staples. PR