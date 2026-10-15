Foreign filmmakers grace 10th Ngilngig Film Festival in Davao

FILMMAKERS from several Asian countries, like Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore, are slated to attend the 10th edition of the Ngilngig Asian Fantastic Film Festival, which will be held from October 24 to 28 in Davao City.

Ngilngig Asian Fantastic Film Festival, or NgAFF will have 55 film competitors consisting of 50 short films and five feature-length movies. Of these 50 short films, there will be 23 from the Philippines and 12 from Asian filmmakers.

NgAFF was established in 2013, its name taken from a Bisayan word for something that elicits horror and dread. Originally a local film festival for horror and supernatural folklore-themed films, in 2017 Ngilngig expanded its scope towards fantastic films (fantasy and sci-fi genre) made by Asian filmmakers. NgAFF is the first and only international film festival based in Davao City and the first fantastic film festival organized in Southeast Asia.

Films featured will come from different Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, Myanmar, South Korea, Nepal, Cambodia, Vietnam, Japan, Malaysia, Jordan, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, Palestine, and China. They will join Filipino films coming from Iloilo, Davao de Oro, Ilocos Norte, Negros Occidental, Davao del Norte, Metro Manila, Rizal, Nueva Vizcaya, Leyte, Butuan, and Davao City.

Visiting Davao for the film festival is Japanese filmmaker Kenichi Ugana, who will be presenting his feature-length Japanese horror film “The Curse” which is one of the five feature films that will be screened in this year’s NgAFF.

Vietnamese filmmaker Trần Nhân Kiên will also be in Davao for the festival. He wrote and directed the psychological horror film “Antithesis of Gemini,” which will be featured at NgAFF.

The Curse and The Antithesis of Gemini will have their Philippine premiere at this year’s festival. Both films have made their screenings in different film festivals abroad.

The other feature-length films in the festival will include the Kazakhstan alien sci-fi “Stinker” directed by Yerden Telemissov, a coming-of-age regional film from Leyte “I Grew an Inch When My Father Died” by P.R. Monencillo Patindol, and Filipino director Giancarlo Abraham’s horror drama “Mag-iina”

NgAFF founder and current festival director Bagane Fiola says the previous editions of Ngilngig had foreign and local tourists visiting Davao City just to watch the films, and in fact these visitors far outnumber the locals who watched the films.

“This is the tenth year, so grabe among preparations because it’s a milestone event, and I think it is a sign na magpadayon gihapon mi kay daghan kaayo mi support sa Ngilngig. Mostly our audience taga-gawas, not just from other regions but also outside the Philippines nga Asian countries… gusto pud namo makabawo mga tawo diri na naa tay (film) festival,” Fiola said.

(This is our 10th year. So, we have intensive preparations since it is a milestone event, and I think it is a sign to continue since we have gotten so much support for Ngilngig. Most of our audience is from outside Davao, not just from other regions, but also from outside the Philippines, from Asian countries. We like people in Davao to know that we have a film festival here.)

Aside from film screenings, there will be other film workshops on film writing and criticism, cinematography conducted by Neil Daza, and a four-day film camp mentored by acclaimed filmmakers Sherad Sanchez, Joshua Medroso, and Dodo Dayao.

The film screenings will be held at the Davao Cinematheque, the cinematography workshops will be conducted at the Greenhouse Cinema in downtown Davao City. The film camp will be hosted by Macatabo Farm in Barangay Carmen. A Halloween market and art bazaar will be held at the grounds of the Cinematheque during the festival.

The 2026 NgAFF carries the theme “Metamorphosis”, marking a decade of transformation and celebration of the Ngilngig and fantastic cinema — from intimate regional voices to cross-cultural exchanges that continue to reshape how we see ourselves and the “Other.”

The festival is organized by Pasalidahay Incorporated, a Davao-based collective of filmmakers and film enthusiasts. They are supported by the Film Development Council of the Philippines, Film Academy of the Philippines, the Davao City Local Government Unit through the Office of the Culture and Arts and the City Tourism Operations Office, Sony, and Aputure. PIA DAVAO