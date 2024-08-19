Forester shot in Nabunturan

DAVAO DE ORO – Police have yet to identify a possible motive in the killing of a forester who was shot at Purok 3, Brgy. San Roque, Nabunturan, at 7:20 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2024.

The victim was identified as Eduardo Orias Sagarino, 60, a forester at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and resident of Alvana Subdivision, Brgy. Poblacion, Nabunturan.

According to the report, a concerned citizen informed the Nabunturan Municipal Police Station (MPS) about the incident in the area by calling the hotline number.

Upon receiving the report, police from Nabunturan MPS, led by PSSg Kyjie R. Jupia, the duty investigator, immediately responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

When the police arrived, they found the lifeless body of a man in a ditch and the motorcycle he was riding on at the side of the canal.

Nearby residents reported hearing a series of gunshots followed by the sound of a motorcycle speeding away.

Upon inspecting the area, they found the victim lying in the ditch, drenched in his blood.

Based on the police investigation, the victim was riding on his motorcycle along Maharlika National Highway heading towards Tagum City when he was shot by unidentified armed men who were trailing him.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound in the chest, resulting in his death.

As of writing, the police are continuing their investigation to identify and apprehend the suspects. DTV