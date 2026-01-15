Former Mati Mayor defends P6.9M Bamboo Dahican Terminal

FORMER Mayor Michelle Nakpil Rabat has defended the controversial P6.9 million transport terminal in Barangay Dahican, Mati City, emphasizing that its design and materials are appropriate for the coastal location.

The terminal, which has drawn attention on social media this week, faced criticism from netizens and locals who questioned its structural choices, particularly the extensive use of bamboo in construction. Some observers expressed concerns about its durability and the allocation of funds for the project.

Rabat addressed the issue during her “Magtanong kay Michelle Rabat” segment on her Facebook page, January 14, 2026, clarifying that the terminal is structurally sound and that the budget is reasonable for its 500-square-meter size, including additional costs for soil and cement to ensure stability. She explained that the bamboo used is not ordinary but giant bamboo, treated chemically to strengthen it.

“Ano bang mali sa terminal na yan? (What’s wrong with that terminal?),” she emphasized.

“Ang mga bamboo na gipalit hindi yang mga ordinaryo nga bamboo. Ang mga bamboo na gipalit, yan yang mga giant bamboo, yan ang gina-promote sa lahat (The bamboo that was purchased was not ordinary bamboo. The purchased bamboo is giant bamboo, that’s the one promoted by all),” she added, highlighting that the project supports a sustainable bamboo industry, instead of contributing to deforestation.

She also explained the practical reasoning behind the choice of materials. Located near the coast, steel would quickly corrode due to saltwater exposure, making bamboo a more durable and cost-effective alternative.

“Daplin dagat, hindi ka pwede bakal [because] kakainin ng dagat ang bakal mo, mutaya siya (Near the sea. You shouldn’t use metal, or else the sea will corrode your metal; it will rust),” she added.

Based on the Mati City Engineer’s Office, construction of the terminal began on January 7, 2025, and is projected to be completed by February 10, 2026.

The project is funded through a loan from the Land Bank of the Philippines, totaling P6,904,535.58, which covers materials, labor, and structural reinforcements. Rabat emphasized that the timeline and budget are aligned with standard costs for projects of this scale, especially considering the terminal’s coastal location and the use of high-quality bamboo.

Meanwhile, when asked about the geographic location, the former leader explained that the terminal is primarily designed to support tourism in Dahican, one of Mati City’s most popular beach destinations.

By providing a dedicated transport hub near the coast, the city aims to manage tourist arrivals efficiently and reduce congestion at the main city terminal. The terminal is also expected to improve convenience for visitors, particularly during peak travel seasons, while offering a safer and more organized facility for both tourists and transport operators.

Rabat said that the use of bamboo not only provides durability but also aligns with eco-friendly construction practices, promoting sustainable development in the area. By sourcing giant bamboo and chemically treating it, the project supports local industries while minimizing environmental impact.

Dahican Beach continues to be a major driver of Mati City’s local economy, attracting thousands of visitors each year. Tourism contributes significantly to local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, souvenir shops, and recreational service providers such as surfing schools and water sports operators.

According to Rabat, the new terminal is expected to further boost economic activity by improving accessibility for tourists, encouraging longer stays, and facilitating smoother transport logistics. DEF