Former Mati mayor expresses full support for VP Sara for president

DESPITE not officially declaring any bid for public office, former Mati City mayor Michelle Nakpil-Rabat has openly expressed her support for Vice President Sara Duterte, citing their shared Mindanao roots and what she described as the strong track record of Duterte-led programs.

Rabat made the remarks during her Facebook livestream program, “Magtanong kay Rabat,” on January 14, 2026, where she responded to questions from viewers about her political views and the country’s future leadership.

“I will go for VP Sara. Taga-Mindanao ako and the same region kami (I am from Mindanao, and we are from the same region),” Rabat said. “Kita naman natin siguro na maganda ang programs ng mga Duterte. Noon, takot pa lahat magsalit baka iinitan, sa ngayon, ba’t ako matatakot, sibilyan naman ako. (“I think we can all see that the Duterte programs are good. Before, everyone was afraid to speak up, worried they might be targeted. Now, why should I be afraid?) I am a civilian, in my own capacity, I can support VP Sara.”

She explained that her support comes not from any official political position but from her personal conviction as a private citizen, emphasizing that she now feels freer to express her political preferences compared to previous years when public figures were often more cautious.

Rabat’s statement comes as early political maneuvering begins ahead of the 2028 national elections, with several political personalities already signaling possible alliances and preferences long before the official campaign period.

During the same livestream, Rabat reflected on her political career, likening it to a Supreme Court decision where outcomes, whether favorable or not, must be respected. She said she remains at peace with her political journey, believing she had done her best while serving the city.

“Ano [ika]konsensya ko na gihimo ko man ang tanan (What do I feel guilty about when I have done all my best),” she said, referring to her years in public service.

When asked about her own political plans for 2028, Rabat maintained an open but cautious stance, saying that discussions about candidacy remain premature.

“Running for 2028 is an open book. We will cross the bridge when we get there,” she said, adding that future decisions would depend on the situation at the proper time.

Despite keeping her personal plans undefined, Rabat underscored that political unity within her family remains firm.

“All of the Rabats will remain united in 2028 and beyond,” she said, noting that whatever direction they take politically, family solidarity will remain a priority.

Rabat is a prominent political figure in Davao Oriental and a member of the influential Nakpil-Rabat clan in Mati City.

Rabat filed her candidacy in 2024 for the 2025 midterm elections, seeking what would have been her third and final term as Mati City mayor. However, she lost to incumbent Mayor Joel Z. Almario, who also comes from an influential political family in Davao Oriental.

In 2019, Rabat regained the mayoralty after defeating her cousin, Carlo Luis P. Rabat, who had earlier unseated her in 2013. The political rivalry among members of the Rabat family has long extended beyond electoral contests, at times creating deep divisions among Matinians in a city often described as a Rabat political stronghold.

Michelle Nakpil Rabat is the daughter of the late former governor and mayor Francisco "Paking" Rabat and former Assemblywoman Edith Nakpil-Rabat. Her cousin Glenda Rabat-Gayta, who is the current vice governor of the province of Davao Oriental, is the daughter of the late former mayor Benito Rabat and former vice mayor Baby Rabat, while Carlo is the son of the late former Mati mayor Luisito Rabat.