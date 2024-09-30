Former rebel gives up ‘fight’ in exchange for govt’s promised future

“Hill”, who is originally from Cotabato, joined the New People's Army (Filipino: Bagong Hukbong Bayan), more politically known as NPA, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), last 2014 when he was scouted by the Manilakbayan ng Mindanao to fight against the increasing human rights injustices and violence in Mindanao allegedly orchestrated by military troops and paramilitary groups.

The majority of the protesters were evacuees, Lumáds who have been forced to leave their communities, victims of human rights violations — families of the slain or disappeared, tortured and incarcerated, or accused with fabricated criminal cases.

At that time, Hill was one of the hundreds of protesters across the Visayas and Mindanao who demanded peace and justice in Mindanao through the #Manilabakyan activities which gained its prominence in the mainstream.

As a teenager, he was already immersed in the social and economic revolution, echoing their unjust experiences from the hands of the government to later on encourage others to join them in the struggle to assert their rights.