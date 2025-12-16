Former rebels push livelihoods to sustain peace

THE Kalinaw Southeastern Mindanao Region (Kalinaw SEMR), a peace advocacy organization composed of former rebels, also called “friends rescued”, is intensifying efforts to secure sustainable livelihood projects for its growing network of people’s organizations.

Ida Marie Montero-Lubguban, president of Kalinaw SEMR, said their most urgent task is to provide income-generating opportunities for over 300 affiliate organizations. The initiatives include financial literacy and agricultural support to strengthen linkages with government agencies.

“Among trabaho karon mas nagkadako. Our most urgent task is mangita og sustainable income-generating livelihood projects for 300 people’s organization,” Montero-Lubguban emphasized.

(Our work is now growing. The most urgent task is to find sustainable livelihood projects for our 300 people’s organizations.)

Now entering its second year on January 7, 2026, Kalinaw SEMR has expanded its alliance to include 3,500 Friends Rescued (FRs) across Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, Davao City, and parts of Bukidnon.

To advance its mission, the organization actively participates in provincial peace and order councils and development councils. Kalinaw SEMR has a seat in the Joint Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (JRTF-Elcac)-Davao under the leadership of Secretary Leo Tereso Magno, Chair of Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA).

“Makasaysayonon ni for FR organization sa atoang region,” she said.

(This is a historic moment for the FR organization in our region.)

Montero-Lubguban stressed that FRs are not merely beneficiaries of peace but active contributors to sustaining peace and protecting communities.

“Nagapakita ni nga dili lang kami simpleng beneficiary sa peace but as active contributor sa pag sustain sa peace og pag-protect sa community,” she said.

(This shows that we are not just simple beneficiaries of peace, but active contributors to sustaining peace and protecting the community).

She added that in 2026, the group will prioritize sectoral organizing, particularly among women and youth, to strengthen resistance against recruitment by insurgent groups.

“Atong kasinatian nagsulti nga kung masabtan nato ang ilang tinuod nga concerns og interest, mas lig-on ang ilang resistensiya sa recruitment sa CPP-NPA-NDFP,” she said.

(Our experience tells us that if we understand their true concerns and interests, they will be stronger in their resistance to CPP-NPA-NDFP recruitment).

Gov’t support for friends rescued

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Davao Region reaffirmed its commitment to supporting FRs through two flagship programs: the Barangay Development Program (BDP) and the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip).

Assistant Regional Director Charissa Guerta explained that under BDP, the national government directly funds municipalities to implement priority projects identified by communities.

In 2025, 95 barangays received allocations of P2.5 million each, totaling P237.5 million, for projects such as farm-to-market roads.

Meanwhile, E-Clip continues to assist FRs, with 141 beneficiaries receiving financial aid, livelihood support, and reintegration packages. PIA DAVAO