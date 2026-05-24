Former rebels wed as DavNor marks peace milestone

FOUR former New People’s Army (NPA) couples officially exchanged vows during the “Kasalan Para sa mga Friends Rescued (FR)” held on May 23, 2026, at the Megas World Function Hall in Digos City, marking a symbolic step from armed conflict toward rebuilding family life and reintegration into society.

Carrying the theme “From Conflict to Commitment: Building Peace through Love and Family,” the mass wedding formed part of the celebration of the fourth anniversary of Davao del Sur’s declaration as insurgency-free.

The ceremony gathered provincial officials, members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and provincial social welfare workers who witnessed the former rebels begin a new chapter in their lives — this time, not in the mountains, but within the communities they once left behind.

Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas, Vice Governor Marc Cagas, board members, and provincial capitol department heads stood as principal sponsors during the wedding rites.

For Vice Governor Marc Cagas, the event was more than a simple wedding ceremony. He described it as a restoration of dignity and a sign of genuine reintegration into society.

“Malipayon kaayo ko, inubanan sa atong governor ug mga officials sa provincial government, inubanan sab sa atong Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, lakip na sa pag-celebrate ang atong Armed Forces of the Philippines nga girepresentahan sa 39th Infantry Battalion nga nahitabo ning maanindot nga okasyon. Pasalamat ako sa tanan kay ang inyohang kaminyuan nahatagan og dignity,” Cagas said.

(I am very happy, together with our governor and officials of the provincial government, along with our Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines represented by the 39th Infantry Battalion, that this beautiful occasion happened. I am thankful to everyone because your marriage has been given dignity.)

Cagas also emphasized that the couples’ decision to undergo formal marriage rites reflected not only legal recognition but also spiritual growth after years spent in armed struggle.

“You are now integrated sa inyong communities. Kabalo mo unsay gikalipay gyud nako? The fact that you submitted yourselves to be solemnized, by not only a legal solemnizing officer who is also a representative of the church, buot pasabot nitoo na ta sa Labaw nga Makagagahum,” he said.

(You are now integrated into your communities. Do you know what truly makes me happy? The fact that you submitted yourselves to be solemnized not only by a legal solemnizing officer but also by a representative of the church means that we now believe in a Higher Being.)

Reflecting on the couples’ transformation, Cagas spoke about the importance of spiritual and moral development in rebuilding lives after conflict.

“Kaniadto sigurong panahon wala tay gituhoan nga Labaw’ng Makagagahum, probably ang second thing nato sa pagbalik nato sa katilingban, ang atong ispirituhanong pagtubo ug atong moralidad nga pagtubo, mao nay importante kaayo nga ibutang nato sa atong kasing-kasing ug huna-huna,” he said.

(Perhaps before, we did not believe in a Higher Being. Probably the second important thing in our return to society is our spiritual and moral growth, which we should keep in our hearts and minds.)

He added that regardless of one’s profession or background, having a moral compass remains essential in navigating society.

“Maskin unsa pa ang field nga gitrabahuan nato, kung wala tay moral compass sa mga panghitabo karon sa gobyerno, sa katilingban, sa Pilipinas, kung dili man sa kalibutan, lisod kaayo. Dili ta makasulti kung kinsay bida, kinsay kontrabida, ang importante duna tay gituhuan nga Labaw nga Makagagahum,” Cagas said.

(Whatever field we work in, if we do not have a moral compass amid what is happening in government, society, the Philippines, or even the world, it becomes very difficult. We cannot easily determine who is right or wrong, but what matters is that we believe in a Higher Being.)

Meanwhile, 39th IB Commander Lt. Col. Hector Estolas also reiterated the message of the vice governor, saying that the program,

“Kini nga programa part ni siya reintegration program sa atong mga Friends Rescued diri sa Davao del Sur, ug part kini para sa completeness sa deradicalization nila, kini gihatag nga tsansa sa ila para sa bag-ong kinabuhi kay nasayod kami ang uban sa atong FR nga gikasal karon, gikasal na sila didto sa kalihukan nga wala man toy bisa, kini na-blessed gyud siya sa atong simbahan ug naa puy katibayan nga tinuod gyud ilang kasal,” LtCol Estolas said.

(This program is part of the reintegration program for our Friends Rescued here in Davao del Sur, and it is also part of completing their deradicalization. This opportunity is being given to them for a new life because we know that some of our Friends Rescued who got married today were previously married within the movement, but those marriages had no legal validity. Now, their union has truly been blessed by the Church, and they also have proof that their marriage is legitimate.)

The wedding ceremony served as both a celebration and a reminder of Davao del Sur’s transition from conflict toward peace and rehabilitation.

Davao del Sur was officially declared insurgency-free on May 25, 2022, becoming the first province in the Davao Region to achieve insurgency-free status. CEA