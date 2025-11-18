Forum on fake meds held in Tagum

A TOTAL of 175 participants — composed of stakeholders, national line agencies, hospitals, and pharmacies — attended the forum on counterfeit or fake medicines organized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), together with the Department of Health (DOH), on November 17, 2025, held at the JV Ayala Hall, City Hall Complex, Tagum City.

This activity is part of the celebration of the National Consciousness Week Against Counterfeit Medicines, with the theme “Inform to Reform: Multisector Collaboration Towards Eradicating Counterfeit Medicine — One Nation, One Fight, Avoid Fake Medicines!” It is also in line with Presidential Proclamation No. 2082 and Republic Act No. 8203, or the Special Law on Counterfeit Drugs.

Participants were informed about the possible harmful effects on the body from consuming fake medicines. The public was also warned about the important indicators to look for when purchasing medicines and the measures taken by the government to combat the spread of counterfeit drugs.

DTQAL Chief Laboratory Head June Leo T. Donalvo, RMT, also reminded everyone to buy medicines only from registered and licensed pharmacies to ensure that they are FDA-approved and safe to use.

This annual forum against counterfeit medicines is conducted to further raise public awareness, strengthen collaboration among various sectors, and sustain government action — especially by the Local Government of Tagum — to protect the health of the people. PR