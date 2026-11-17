DAVAO Region has recorded 10 foundling cases so far this year, none of whom have been reunited with their parents, the Regional Alternative Child Care Office (Racco)-Davao said, as it urged parents in crisis to surrender their babies through proper channels instead of abandoning them.

Racco-Davao social welfare officers Mae Elaine Despe-Orquillas and Genica Galicia gave the figures during the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, at SM City Davao.

"So, this year sa Davao Region, naa tay 10 cases of foundling (This year in Davao Region, we have 10 foundling cases)," Galicia said.

"So, increasing atong mga foundling cases this year. So kana very alarming na siya (Our foundling cases are increasing this year. That is already very alarming)," she added.

Most of this year's cases were in Davao City and Davao del Sur, and February saw the most, with three to four cases, the officers said.

46 since 2022

The region has logged 46 foundling cases since 2022, when the National Authority for Child Care (NACC) began operating, with the highest yearly count of 14 recorded in 2025, they said. It is too early to tell whether this year's total will exceed last year's.

"Gikan 2022 until now, 46 ang atoang total number of foundling cases here in Davao Region (From 2022 until now, our total number of foundling cases here in Davao Region is 46)," Galicia said.

The figure is up from 24 foundlings that Racco-Davao reported in April 2025, counted since the Foundling Recognition and Protection Act, or Republic Act 11767, was signed on May 6, 2022, according to a Philippine Information Agency (PIA) report.

Foundlings are usually newborns 30 days old or younger, some still with their umbilical cords attached, and many were born outside hospitals, they said.

Some did not survive. The officers cited cases in Davao del Norte where babies were found dead.

"We have cases, especially sa Davao del Norte na nakaplagan nga ang baby nag-expire na. So how much more na lang unta kung i-surrender niya ug tarong ang baby (We have cases, especially in Davao del Norte, where the baby was found already dead. How much better it would have been if the baby had been properly surrendered)," Despe said.

No parent has come forward

Despite searches through newspaper notices and posts on Racco's and local governments' social media pages, no parent or relative has come forward for most of this year's foundlings, and all 10 are now up for adoption, the officers said.

"So far sa atong pulo ka mga foundling cases this year, walay na-reunify sa ilahang ginikanan (So far, none of our 10 foundling cases this year have been reunited with their parents)," Galicia said.

In one case this year, a mother who claimed to have found a baby later admitted that she was the child's biological mother, they said.

Asked whether parents who abandon their babies are jailed, the officers said that in their cases, the parents underwent counseling and an assessment of whether they could care for the child, and the baby was not simply returned to them.

Under RA 11767, however, the exemption from criminal liability covers only parents who hand over an infant 30 days old or younger to a "safe haven," such as a licensed child-caring or child-placing agency, a church, a hospital or other Department of Health-accredited health facility, a local social welfare office, or a government residential care facility.

The law grants this exemption notwithstanding the Revised Penal Code's provisions on the abandonment of minors and the special law against child abuse, Republic Act 7610.

"Dili namo gina-encourage ang abandonment, but we encourage na agihon sa tama na mga government channels because the government is here to help those parents (We do not encourage abandonment, but we encourage going through the proper government channels, because the government is here to help those parents)," Despe said.

Report within 48 hours

Anyone who finds an abandoned newborn must report it within 48 hours to the nearest local social welfare office, police station, barangay hall, or Racco office, and should not keep or hide the child, the officers said. The 48-hour reporting rule is set by RA 11767.

Racco-Davao has also reminded the public that uploading or sharing photos or videos of foundlings without consent is prohibited under RA 11767 and Presidential Decree 603, to protect the children's privacy, dignity, and safety.

Found babies are first brought to a hospital for a checkup, then placed in foster care while the government searches for their parents.

Only after that can a child be declared legally available for adoption, they said.

Parents who feel unable to care for a baby may surrender the child through local social welfare offices, Racco, hospitals, or licensed child-caring and child-placing agencies.

Arranging during pregnancy to hand a baby over to another person or couple, known as independent placement, is now prohibited by law, they added.

Faster adoption

The officers said most of the 46 foundlings since 2022 have been adopted or matched with adoptive families, while the rest remain with licensed foster families or child-caring agencies. Some died of medical problems after they were found.

Under Republic Act 11642, adoption has become an administrative rather than a court process, cutting the average processing time to 1.5 to 3 years from as long as 10 years before, they said. Racco does not charge fees.

Those who wish to adopt or foster a child, or parents in crisis, may contact Racco-Davao or the National Alternative Childcare Office Racco 11 through its social media page. GRS