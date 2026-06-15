'FPJ’s Batang Quiapo' brings Pinoy action drama to African viewers

AFTER being the most-watched primetime series in the Philippines from 2023 to 2026, ABS-CBN’s hit action-drama “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” continues to expand its worldwide audience reach as book four of the series is now available in 41 countries across Africa.

Known internationally as “Gangs of Manila,” the top-rating series is available in English, Portuguese, and French through the StarTimes channel, bringing Coco Martin’s action-packed portrayal of Tanggol to more viewers around the world.

It continues to make waves online where snippets from the episodes generate strong engagement on the StarTimes Facebook and TikTok accounts.

Book four of the series follows the final chapter of Tanggol’s journey where he attempts to restore order in the city as the rightful mayor.

The hit action series’ growing fanbase in Africa coincides with Coco’s highly anticipated return to primetime in the action-romance series “Coco Martin’s Sigabo” where he stars alongside Julia Montes.

“FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” marked its historic conclusion by bagging major wins at the first Philippine Arts, Film, and Television Awards (PAFTA) where it was awarded as Best Drama Series, Best Drama Actor for Coco, and Best Breakthrough Performance for Maris Racal.

With over 50,000 hours of content sold to more than 50 countries worldwide, ABS-CBN continues to expand the global reach of Filipino storytelling across broadcast, streaming, and digital platforms.