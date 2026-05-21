FPOP opens health clinic in Davao

THE Family Planning Organization of the Philippines (FPOP) officially opened its new Community Health Care Clinic in Davao City, expanding access to inclusive reproductive and sexual health services for underserved communities in Mindanao.

Government officials, health advocates, development partners, and representatives from various organizations attended the opening ceremony to support efforts aimed at strengthening community-based healthcare services in the region.

Leading the ceremony were Australian Embassy Deputy Ambassador Nicholas Kay, Davao City Councilor Luna Acosta, FPOP President Karl M. Queipo, and Executive Director Nandy Senoc, along with partner organizations and healthcare advocates.

The clinic will provide reproductive health services, family planning, counseling, and other community healthcare programs, particularly for marginalized and underserved sectors in Davao City.

The project stemmed from a partnership among FPOP, the Department of Health-Davao, and the Australian Government through Australian Aid. The initiative forms part of broader efforts to improve reproductive health awareness and healthcare access in local communities.

According to the Australian Embassy, the clinic received support through the Australian Government’s Respond program, or Responding with Essential Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights. The regional initiative aims to expand access to quality, rights-based sexual and reproductive healthcare services for women, girls, and marginalized communities across the Indo-Pacific region.

Australia also funded the clinic’s refurbishment and transfer to help it comply with Department of Health and PhilHealth accreditation requirements, ensuring sustainable healthcare service delivery in Mindanao.

Kay said the partnership between Australia and FPOP reflects a shared commitment to health equity and accessible healthcare.

“This partnership is very special for us,” Kay said, reaffirming Australia’s commitment to supporting accessible healthcare initiatives in the Philippines, particularly in Davao and Mindanao.

He added that Australia hopes the clinic and future collaborations will continue empowering women, families, and underserved communities through rights-based healthcare services.

During the ceremony, Queipo said the new clinic represents more than just another healthcare facility.

“It is an opening to greater hope, wider access to healthcare, and stronger support for the people and families of Davao,” he said.

Queipo also thanked the Australian Embassy and partner organizations for supporting the project, adding that the clinic aims to make essential healthcare services more accessible to underserved communities.

Meanwhile, Acosta underscored the importance of sustaining advocacy efforts on reproductive health, gender equality, and support for LGBTQIA+ communities in Davao City. She also thanked organizations and international partners for helping strengthen inclusive healthcare programs in the city.

FPOP has long advocated for reproductive health and responsible parenthood in the Philippines. The organization continues to work with local and international partners to provide healthcare education, counseling, and reproductive health services to Filipino communities.

The opening of the new clinic marks another milestone in improving healthcare access in Davao City, as FPOP and its partners seek to bridge healthcare gaps and expand access to quality reproductive and sexual health services for Dabawenyos. GCG