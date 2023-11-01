FPRRD abstains from BSKE voting

FORMER Philippine President Rodrigo R. Duterte abstained from voting in the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE).

Duterte refrained from casting his vote at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School (DRANHS) on October 30. This marks the second occasion when he has chosen not to participate in this election.

He also did not vote in the BSKE 2018, citing `purely political' reasons. He explained during that time that he did not wish to vote because many of the candidates were individuals who had supported his successful 2016 presidential campaign.

In contrast, his daughter, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, voted at DRANHS, Rep. Paolo Duterte cast his vote at Catalunan Grande Elementary School, and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte voted at Catigan Elementary School in Toril.

Meanwhile, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go exercised his voting right at Buhangin Central Elementary School. Go said that President Duterte was unable to vote due to a recent long-distance trip.

The BSKE, which had been postponed for five years due to various reasons, finally took place on October 30, 2023.

Filipino citizens had the opportunity to cast their votes to select or re-elect their preferred candidates for a punong barangay or barangay captain and seven members for Barangay Kagawad. For the SK elections, they could choose one SK chairperson and seven members. RGP with reports from RAG