FPRRD advises Sara to leave politics

AMID alleged impeachment rumors involving Vice President Sara Duterte, her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte (FPRRD), advised her to leave politics quickly and pursue a peaceful life.

“As fast as you can get out of politics, mag hanap buhay ka nalang ng negosyo basta mabuhay ka lang ng mapayapa. Umalis kana diyan sa politika (As fast as you can get out of politics, find a livelihood, maybe a business, and just live peacefully. Leave politics),” Duterte said in an interview with IFM News Davao on November 7.

He added that Sara, already serving as Vice President, should not aim higher. While he acknowledged the country’s ongoing drug problem, he remarked that Sara has inherited some of his characteristics.

Rodrigo emphasized that it’s better for Sara to know how to navigate her political career while he is still alive, even though she often doesn’t seek his guidance. He noted that she prefers listening to her mother, Elizabeth Zimmerman.

“Hindi nakikinig skin yan, yan ang anak ko na hindi nakikinig sa akin, ayoko nga akoang kausapin (She doesn’t listen to me. That’s the child who doesn’t talk to me),” he said.

In August, Sara revealed that some House of Representatives members had discussed impeaching her. Lawmakers, however, refuted this, stating their request for the Commission on Audit (COA) to review the Vice President’s use of confidential funds was intended to ensure proper use of public funds.

Bagong Alyansa Makabayan (Bayan) chairperson Teodoro “Teddy” Casiño speculated on October 23 that Sara’s recent controversies could lead to impeachment proceedings. He stated that if no action is taken, it may support her claim that current criticisms are purely political. RGP With reports from SNS