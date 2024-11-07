FPRRD, BBM congratulate Trump

FORMER President Rodrigo Duterte congratulated United States president-elect and close friend Donald Trump on his successful bid for the presidency anew.
In a letter addressed to Trump, which was posted on Wednesday evening, November 7, Duterte is optimistic that his reelection will bring positive change to the Americans.
"I hope your new mandate will bring renewed optimism and strength to the American people during these challenging times," Duterte wrote. He added, "I look forward to the success of your administration and our shared aspirations for greater peace and prosperity for our countries."
Duterte, a vocal supporter of Trump, has previously condemned the July 14 assassination attempt on him.
In November 2017, Trump visited the Philippines, where he met Duterte to discuss strengthening the U.S.-Philippines partnership.
'Robust leadership'
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. also extended his congratulations to Trump, stating, "We look forward to working with President Trump on a wide range of issues that will yield mutual benefits for two nations with deep ties, shared beliefs, a common vision, and a long history of working together." He praised their alliance as "a force for good" across the Pacific.
Marcos recalled meeting Trump in his youth, adding that he believes Trump's "robust leadership will result in a better future."
House Speaker Martin Romualdez echoed these sentiments, saying Trump’s reelection brings renewed opportunities to deepen trade and investment ties.
Trump: 45th and 47th US President
Trump, elected president in 2016, ran again in 2020 but lost to Joe Biden.
Biden initially sought reelection in 2024 but withdrew due to health concerns, allowing Kamala Harris to run; however, she ultimately lost to Trump.
Trump thus became the second U.S. president elected to non-consecutive terms and the first convicted felon to assume the presidency. RGL