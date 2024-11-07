FPRRD, BBM congratulate Trump

In a letter addressed to Trump, which was posted on Wednesday evening, November 7, Duterte is optimistic that his reelection will bring positive change to the Americans.

"I hope your new mandate will bring renewed optimism and strength to the American people during these challenging times," Duterte wrote. He added, "I look forward to the success of your administration and our shared aspirations for greater peace and prosperity for our countries."

Duterte, a vocal supporter of Trump, has previously condemned the July 14 assassination attempt on him.

In November 2017, Trump visited the Philippines, where he met Duterte to discuss strengthening the U.S.-Philippines partnership.