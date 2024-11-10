FPRRD bows out of Davao City politics

FORMER President Rodrigo Duterte has confirmed his retirement from politics, stating he will not return as mayor of Davao City, preferring to leave the position to the next generation.

“Hindi na ako babalik, wala na akong babalikan, ibigay ko na sa next generation. Hindi ko na panahon (I will not return, I do not have any place to return to, I will give it to the next generation, it is no longer my time),” Duterte said in an interview with IFM News Davao on November 7.

He said that this period belongs to his children—Vice President Sara Duterte, Congressman Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, and Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte. Reflecting on his retirement, Duterte expressed his wish to be buried alongside his parents.

“I am retired and I am just waiting for my kamatayan ko [death],” he said.

He reiterated that he has no interest in running for mayor again, adding that if he did, he would focus on eliminating crime. He stated he has no further political ambitions, having already served as President of the Philippines, and wants to give others the opportunity to lead.

Previously, rumors suggested Duterte might withdraw from the Davao City mayoral race to pursue a Senate seat. On October 8, 2024, he released a video message dismissing these claims, reaffirming his commitment to Davao City, where he started his political journey.

Duterte filed his Certificate of Candidacy on October 7, alongside his son Sebastian, who is running for vice mayor. Competing for the Davao City mayoral position is former Civil Service Commission chairperson Karlo Nograles, who filed his candidacy on October 9. His sister, Margarita “Migs” Nograles, is running as first district representative, challenging Paolo Duterte. RGP