FPRRD condemns assassination try on Trump

"I join all peace-loving people of the world in condemning in the strongest possible terms the attack of former president Donald Trump," Duterte said in a statement.

He said the shooting incident, which happened during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, "is a chilling indictment of our times."

"It is a wake-up call that no one, not even a former president and leading presidential candidate, is safe even in the most powerful nation on earth," the former Philippine president said.

Despite the neutralization of the assailant, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, Duterte said his death still leaves questions.

"Considering America's role in world affairs, the outcome of the elections carries far-reaching repercussions for many countries including the Philippines," the former Davao City mayor said.

Trump, whom Duterte considers a "close friend", is currently leading the polls, four months before the US presidential elections.

With the recent attempt on the former US president's life, Duterte said it is "a cause for concern” to those opposed to his announced priorities.

Aside from wishing Trump's speedy recovery, the former Philippine president also called out the policy of the administration of current US president Joe Biden towards the Philippines, particularly the installation of a missile system in Ilocos Norte.

Duterte said the missile system placed the country in "considerable danger."

"It has generated no small amount of fear among Filipinos, wary that the country has now become a target if war breaks out anytime," he said.

Biden, the main opponent of Trump in the upcoming elections, also condemned the assassination. RGL