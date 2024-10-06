FPRRD confirms bid for Davao mayor

During a press conference at the Grand Menseng Hotel on the evening of Saturday, October 5, 2024, Duterte said that he would be running again as mayor in the 2025 elections.

“O sige, tatakbo na lang ako, yan ang gusto ng mga tao eh,” Duterte said, hinting that there would be a Duterte-Duterte tandem in the 2025 elections with the current mayor Sebastian “Baste” as his running mate for the vice mayor.

Duterte, in the same event, promised to go after illegal drug addicts and pushers as well as criminals in town, with a stern warning that he would go after them and kill them. CEA

This is a developing story.