Davao

FPRRD confirms mayoral bid amid senate rumors

POLITICAL COMEBACK. Former President Rodrigo Duterte officially filed his Certificate of Candidacy for Davao City mayor on Monday afternoon, October 7. This marks his political comeback, nearly three years after stepping down as president and almost eight years since last serving as the city's mayor.
POLITICAL COMEBACK. Former President Rodrigo Duterte officially filed his Certificate of Candidacy for Davao City mayor on Monday afternoon, October 7. This marks his political comeback, nearly three years after stepping down as president and almost eight years since last serving as the city's mayor.Bong Go/Facebook
Published on

FORMER President Rodrigo Duterte confirmed that he will not withdraw from the Davao City mayoral race to pursue a Senate seat. This statement comes in response to various media reports suggesting he might shift his candidacy to the national level.

@sunstardavao 'I AM ONLY RUNNING FOR DAVAO CITY MAYOR' Former #President #RodrigoDuterte has clarified that he has no plans to #withdraw his candidacy for #DavaoCity #mayor in favor of running for a #Senate seat. In a video message shared on a #Facebook page dedicated to his supporters, #Duterte addressed the speculations, affirming his commitment to the mayoral race. 📹FPRRD supporters #AllYouNeedToKnow ♬ original sound - Sun Star Davao

"Kaibigan hindi ako pwedeng tumakbong senador. Mayor ako ng siyudad ng Dabaw. Doon ako nag-umpisa, at baka doon ako matapos (Friend, I cannot run for senator. I am the mayor of Davao City. That's where I started, and that’s where I might end up)," he said in a 19-second video message posted on the FPPRD supporters' Facebook page on the afternoon of October 8, 2024.

Duterte filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) the day before, putting an end to speculation about his return to national politics nearly three years after leaving the presidency.

During a press conference on Saturday, October 5, the former Davao City mayor, who served for over two decades, also revealed that he has cancer, which would complicate a national campaign.

Meanwhile, he is running alongside his son, incumbent Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, who is campaigning for the vice mayor position. Previously, his daughter, current Vice President Sara Duterte, mentioned that her father and brother would be aiming for Senate seats, although the two later denied those claims. RGL

Rodrigo Duterte
Politics
certificate of candidacy
COC filing
Senate
Sebastian Duterte
Local Elections
Political Career
Sara Duterte
Duterte family
PRRD
Davao City politics
Duterte
Davao City mayor
FPRRD
2025 elections
Davao City elections
mayoral candidacy
Davao City mayoral race 2025
vice mayor run
cancer diagnosis
FPPRD supporters
Senate speculation

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph