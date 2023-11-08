FPRRD dares members who wish to leave PDP-Laban to go out

“YOU'RE always welcome to go out.”
Former president Rodrigo R. Duterte made this statement, daring those who wish to leave his party, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).
Duterte uttered his statement when he was asked about his thoughts on Pampanga Third District Representative and Senior Deputy Speaker (SDS) Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales Jr.’s resignation as the party’s national treasurer last November 6 during the House of the Representatives’ regular session.
During his resignation announcement, Gonzales also named the PDP-Laban party chair, Duterte, as the person attacking the institution.
“I respect [Gonzales’] decision to go out of the party and I would encourage those who are not in tune with us or hindi n’yo nagustuhan, you’re always welcome to go out [of PDP-Laban],” Duterte, who is also a former Davao City mayor, said over his television program “Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa” aired in SMNI channel, November 7.
“Wala akong problema, even if ako na lang ang maiwan sa PDP sa buong Pilipinas, okay na ako, wala akong dynamics diyan (I don’t have a problem even if I will be the remaining member of the PDP party, I’m okay with that, I have no dynamics on that),” he added.
He said that what matters to him is upholding the principles of the party and that he will remain a member of the party unless he is removed.
The former president also echoed his cryptic post on Facebook posted on November 7, emphasizing that one must have standing principles.
He also added that those who have no principles, and would resort to agreeing with others for “pakikisama” or comradeship, that person “is doing the wrong thing”.
“Ang importante kasi diyan yung prinsipyo (Having standing principles is important), it’s not just party principles, well importante ‘yan, but the most important is yung tao, kung may prinsipyo ka, magkakaintindihan talaga tayo (Party principles are also important, but what’s very important is one must have a personal standing principle, if you have that, then we can understand each other),” Duterte stressed.
“If we cannot come to a common understanding, we can always go separate ways,” Duterte added.
Notably, President Duterte called for a formal audit of pork barrel funds and demanded the liquidation of the House of Representatives' confidential funds.
He also referred to the House of Representatives as the "most rotten organization."
In response, House Speaker Martin Romualdez vowed to defend the Congress and its members from “threats and intimidation”. Despite differing beliefs, Romualdez said the members of the House remain united against those attacking the institution and hindering their mandate. Romualdez also defended the House's exercise of its power of the purse by approving specific realignments in the 2024 national budget. ICE