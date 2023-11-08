FPRRD dares members who wish to leave PDP-Laban to go out

“YOU'RE always welcome to go out.”

Former president Rodrigo R. Duterte made this statement, daring those who wish to leave his party, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

Duterte uttered his statement when he was asked about his thoughts on Pampanga Third District Representative and Senior Deputy Speaker (SDS) Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales Jr.’s resignation as the party’s national treasurer last November 6 during the House of the Representatives’ regular session.

During his resignation announcement, Gonzales also named the PDP-Laban party chair, Duterte, as the person attacking the institution.

“I respect [Gonzales’] decision to go out of the party and I would encourage those who are not in tune with us or hindi n’yo nagustuhan, you’re always welcome to go out [of PDP-Laban],” Duterte, who is also a former Davao City mayor, said over his television program “Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa” aired in SMNI channel, November 7.

“Wala akong problema, even if ako na lang ang maiwan sa PDP sa buong Pilipinas, okay na ako, wala akong dynamics diyan (I don’t have a problem even if I will be the remaining member of the PDP party, I’m okay with that, I have no dynamics on that),” he added.