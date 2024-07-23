FPRRD defends Evasco, slams black propaganda

FORMER President Rodrigo Duterte has criticized those attempting to discredit former Cabinet Secretary Leoncio “Jun” Evasco Jr.
In a statement, Duterte condemned unnamed individuals for trying to "revive old accusations linking Evasco to rebel movements," calling these efforts "irrelevant."
He emphasized that anyone creating such intrigue is harming the "Maisug" movement, which advocates for transparent and better governance under President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos.
Duterte, a lawyer and former prosecutor, warned that this would be the last time such distractions would be handled with restraint, adding, "The next one will be dealt with accordingly."
Evasco, a close friend of Duterte and president of Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL)—a local political party founded by Duterte—was also defended by the HTL head.
Evasco criticized the Marcos administration for using black propaganda and accused it of seeking scapegoats due to declining trust ratings.
"It has come to my attention that there has been a noticeable resurgence of issues against me and other personalities who have decided to come out and speak up," Evasco said, noting that this is not surprising.
"Instead of shaping up, the Marcos administration has resorted to repression," he said.
Evasco, who managed Duterte’s 2016 campaign and served as his chief of staff in Davao City, warned that such repression tactics will not succeed. He also mentioned his past as a priest and his involvement with the communist guerrilla movement before going underground in 1974. RGL