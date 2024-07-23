FPRRD defends Evasco, slams black propaganda

Evasco, a close friend of Duterte and president of Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL)—a local political party founded by Duterte—was also defended by the HTL head.

Evasco criticized the Marcos administration for using black propaganda and accused it of seeking scapegoats due to declining trust ratings.

"It has come to my attention that there has been a noticeable resurgence of issues against me and other personalities who have decided to come out and speak up," Evasco said, noting that this is not surprising.

"Instead of shaping up, the Marcos administration has resorted to repression," he said.

Evasco, who managed Duterte’s 2016 campaign and served as his chief of staff in Davao City, warned that such repression tactics will not succeed. He also mentioned his past as a priest and his involvement with the communist guerrilla movement before going underground in 1974. RGL