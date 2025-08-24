FPRRD happy with Numbeo safest city recognition

Former President Rodrigo Duterte welcomed the recognition of Davao City as the third safest city in Southeast Asia in the Numbeo Safety Index 2025, which gave the city a score of 71.6.

His reaction was relayed by his daughter, Veronica “Kitty” Duterte, who is currently in The Hague, Netherlands, visiting him. She added that he was especially proud of Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte for his steadfast leadership in maintaining peace and order in the city.

Vice President Sara Duterte, along with Davao City First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte and Kitty, confirmed that they were all in the Netherlands at the invitation of their father. The vice president even jokingly referred to the symbolic nature of their gathering.

Meanwhile, the former president’s lead counsel reiterated a motion before the International Criminal Court (ICC) seeking his interim release. Lawyer Nicholas Kaufman argued that the conditions for his continued detention under Article 58(1)(b) — including flight risk, interference with witnesses, and danger of committing further crimes — are not met. He also noted that a cooperating state has volunteered to accept Duterte, offering to enforce monitoring conditions and communication restrictions, including provisions for videoconferencing if confirmation proceedings are waived. The petition for interim release was filed by Duterte’s legal team on June 12, 2025.

SunStar Davao earlier reported in January 2025 that Davao City also ranked third safest in Southeast Asia for 2024, earning a score of 72.5 in the Numbeo Safety Index. This achievement was attributed to the Davao City Police Office’s (DCPO) intensified anti-drug operations, the arrest of all 1,916 wanted persons (including 490 most-wanted), and a crackdown on illegal gambling activities.

The Numbeo Safety Index evaluates cities based on reported crime levels, police efficiency, and citizens’ sense of security. Participation requires sufficient user contributions, making Davao’s ranking both credible and representative.