FPRRD: Images of VP at NAIA compromised her security

"Even if the issue is in a public place, eroplano (airplane) or whatever, government-owned... Taking pictures of a person is clearly... Hindi naman illegal, but it could be illegal in the sense that it involves the security of the person," Duterte made the reaction during the special edition of "Basta Dabawenyo," uploaded on the official YouTube channel of his son, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte.

Duterte, a former prosecutor, said this following negative comments from netizens after photos of his daughter with her family and mother who were at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport surfaced early morning on July 24 amid the onslaught of Super Typhoon Carina.

"What is deplorable there, is hindi niya alam (she didn’t know)," he said.

The vice president had criticized airport officials in an open letter on July 29 for their lack of effort in advocating for a “world-class” facility for the safety and convenience of the passengers and for the "malicious" release of "video footage" of her leaving the airport.

She said it endangered her and her family's safety.

A day later, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) confirmed that Sara was on a "personal trip" abroad with family, which was approved by the Office of the President on July 9. The statement did not mention the photo or confirm whether Duterte left for Germany.

The OVP said the timing of her travel was "unfortunate" but said the office had already mobilized relief operations for those affected by the typhoon.

On July 28, Sara was reported to have met with members of the pro-Duterte Hakbang ng Maisug group in Munich, Germany.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, in a report, denied that the photo came from the Manila International Airport Authority.

Meanwhile, the former president said his daughter doesn't need 75 security personnel around her for she "doesn't have enemies." He is referring to the order of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to recall 75 police personnel who were assigned for her protection.

"Ito lang ang masasabi ko sa inyong lahat: ito lang si Inday [Sara] ang outspoken against the Communist," Duterte said.

Six Muslim tribes in Davao City showed their intent to be Sara’s security detail after the PNP recalled her security detail.

In response, Sara thanked them for their comment, adding that the security of the entire country should be the utmost priority. RGL