FPRRD now safe after slipping on floor

“Aksidenteng nadulas sa kuwarto ng kanyang bahay si dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, kaya naman sinamahan siya ni Senador Bong Go sa Davao Doctors Hospital nitong Biyernes, November 3, para magpa-check-up (Former President Rodrigo Duterte accidentally slipped in his room at his residence, prompting Senator Bong Go to accompany him to the Davao Doctors Hospital for a check-up on Friday, November 3),” his post on November 4 read.

Go said the former President underwent a check-up and an X-ray examination, which findings showed that he had not suffered any complications and that his condition was stable.

Both the former President and the senator expressed gratitude towards the medical frontliners and staff at the hospital.

Additionally, Go also posted of him and Duterte taking pictures with the medical professionals inside the hospital. Go specifically thanked the healthcare professionals for their service and sacrifices, especially during the pandemic.

Notably, the national media reported that Duterte had a medical checkup after experiencing weight loss and tremors as early as November 2022.

The former president revealed that doctors have found signs of "trauma" in his brainwaves, which could be linked to multiple motorcycle accidents, including a recent one. He mentioned experiencing two accidents, with one involving a brake failure.

Duterte also said that he has myasthenia gravis, a chronic neuromuscular disease.

During a speech in Moscow last 2019, he described it as a "nerve malfunction”, which leads to muscle weakness, with common symptoms including drooping eyelids, blurred vision, difficulty swallowing, impaired speech, and shortness of breath. ICE