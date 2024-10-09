FPRRD refers to PBBM as ‘President Ayuda’

FORMER president Rodrigo Duterte relayed his observation to the left and right giving of "ayudas" by the current administration.

During a press conference on October 5, at the Grand Menseng Hotel in Magallanes Street, Davao City, Duterte emphasized this is the reason there are no major projects in the offing being observed in the Philippines as of the current.

"Ubos ang pera ni gobyerno diha. Tingnan mo walang projects ang gobyerno... (Government's money will run out because of that. See, the government has no projects...) infrastructure," Duterte said.

He added that he is not against this initiative or any initiative of any sitting president because their initiative would become their legacy and that is what they would be known for in the future.

"Puro ayuda, President Ayuda!" Duterte said, pertaining to the legacy of the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos.

He added he does not know yet what many people would call him based on the legacy he left behind.

"Ako siguro, Presidency of P*tang Ina...," Duterte said.

It can be recalled that in September, over 200,000 Dabawenyos received ayuda or financial aid through Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF).

Of the 200,000 beneficiaries, about 150,000 received cash assistance through the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (Akap), and 50,000 under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad).

Apart from the cash assistance, the BPSF also featured around 38 participating agencies offering 57 program services. Half a million kilos of rice were also distributed for free, with each beneficiary receiving five kilos.

The BPSF was a two-day event held on September 5-6, 2024. CEA