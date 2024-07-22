FPRRD reiterates PBBM must undergo hair follicle drug test

Duterte said in a two-page statement released on the same day and posted on FPRRD supporters’ FB page that he has no intention to take down the leader’s name as it was made entirely by the Maisug volunteers in the said two places without the knowledge and cognizance of the Maisug organizing committee.

“First, the Marcos administration's feeble attempt to dismiss the video by simple denial actually reinforces the simmering suspicion of President Marcos' drug addiction,” Duterte emphasized.

According to him, Marcos could simply free himself from the speculations only if he dared to personally submit himself to “credible” drug tests.

Duterte said that a negative drug test result would erase all doubts once and for all, but instead, Marcos only laughed, denied, or was silent.

After the video was released online and went buzz on all online social networking sites, particularly Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), the Department of National Defense (DND) immediately issued an announcement, debunking it.

“The obviously fake video being circulated emanating from a Maisug gathering in Los Angeles is again a maliciously crude attempt to destabilize the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. They will not succeed!” the executive defense department of the country stated, hours before the President’s third State of the Nation Address (Sona).

The department responsible for guarding internal and external security threats in the Philippines has called on the US authorities to conduct a deep probe concerning the matter which, according to them, tarnished the reputation of Marcos Jr.

“Even the release of the contrived video in the USA is a cowardly attempt to escape Philippine criminal jurisdiction. We urge the proper US authorities to investigate and bring to justice the perpetrators of this disgusting act” the statement added.

Duterte previously accused Marcos Jr. in the same prayer rally in Davao City as an addict and a cocaine user following the 2012 controversy linking him and actress Marice Soriano to narcotics use.

However, Marcos has been denying the allegations thrown against him, claiming that all of the rumors about his illegal use of drugs are purely exaggerated by his critics. In fact, the accusation was the cause of the breakdown of the relationship between First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and Vice President and former Education Secretary Sara Duterte, the daughter of the former President. DEF