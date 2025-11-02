FPRRD sends flowers to parents' tomb for All Souls' Day from The Hague

FORMER President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (FPRRD) offered flowers at the tomb of his parents at the Roman Catholic Cemetery in Davao City in observance of All Souls’ Day on November 2, 2025.

The wreath of flowers bore a message that read, “To: Nanay Soling and To: Papa Vicente — from Rody.” A lighted candle was also placed at the mausoleum.

FPRRD’s parents are Atty. Vicente Duterte, former governor of the undivided Davao Province, and Soledad “Nanay Soling” Duterte, a teacher and civic leader from Agusan del Norte. Both are laid to rest at the Roman Catholic Cemetery in Davao City.

Alfredo Rivera, caretaker of the mausoleum, said in an interview with GMA Super Radyo Davao that some of FPRRD’s children — particularly First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte — have already visited the mausoleum.

Rivera added that it is expected that FPRRD’s grandchildren will likewise visit the mausoleum to pay their respects.

To recall, it has been an annual tradition for FPRRD to visit his parents’ mausoleum not only during All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day but also on special occasions.

After winning the presidential election in 2016, Duterte visited his parents’ tomb on May 9, 2016, where he was seen in tears as he sought their guidance and blessings.

Meanwhile, Senator Bong Go expressed sadness on social media that FPRRD could not personally visit the mausoleum of his parents this year.

“Naging saksi ako sa kung gaano sila kamahal ni Tatay Digong. Halos taun-taon ay binibisita nya ang kanilang puntod bilang paggalang at paggunita sa kanilang mga alaala (I witnessed how much Tatay Digong loved them. Almost every year, he visits their graves to show respect and to honor their memory),” he said.

As of writing, SunStar Davao reached out to the office of Sen. Go to ask how the wreath reached the mausoleums of FPRRD’s parents.

FPRRD is currently in The Hague, Netherlands, where he faces charges of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court (ICC). RGP