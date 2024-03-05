FPRRD sole Datu Bago 2024 Awardee

COUNCILOR Pilar C. Braga, chairperson of the committee on education, science and technology, arts and culture, announced that former president Rodrigo R. Duterte is the sole Datu Bago Awardee for this year.

"Our lone awardee for Datu Bago awards is no other than Former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte… because the organization believes that it is high time and it is the best time for Dabawenyos to show our appreciation and our thanks to our former president," she said during the Aprubado sa Konseho press conference on Tuesday morning, March 5, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Braga added that the award is centered on what Duterte has done in Davao City. She said that Duterte was just a normal individual, then he was elected as mayor of the city, and he also became a vice mayor, a congressman, and then the only president of the Republic of the Philippines who hails from Mindanao.

Duterte became the local chief executive of Davao City for more than two decades. Under his leadership, the city has seen progress in terms of infrastructure development, peace and order, social services, and economic growth. It was also under his term that the city became one of the safest and most livable cities in the Philippines.

"His emphasis on inclusive governance and community empowerment has fostered a culture of unity, resilience, and progress among Dabawenyos, ensuring that no one is left behind in the city's journey toward prosperity and progress," The Datu Bago Awardees Organization, Inc. said in its press release.

Concerning the other nominees for the awards, Braga shared that they suspended accepting nominees for this year. There were five applicants for the Datu Bago Awards and the organization will consider them for next year's awarding.

The awards night will be at 5 p.m. on March 13, 2024, at Matina Enclaves, Davao City. Braga said that she is hopeful that Duterte will attend the event.

The Datu Bago Awards are the city government's highest honor bestowed upon outstanding Dabawenyos who have contributed to the city's growth and development. RGP



Related stories: