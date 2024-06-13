FPRRD to take legal action vs PNP on chaotic warrant serving

In his statement posted by the Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) on June 13, Duterte urged the citizens to always uphold the Constitution, further calling the recent tension between the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force and the Criminal Investigation Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) and Special Action Force (SAF) troops and KOJC members as “day of infamy”.

He maintained that the law-enforcement agencies did not present any search warrant in all of the church properties which was a “clear violation of the law” and an “overkill in any language”.

“While I am saddened to do this given my personal, and in the past official, support for the police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, my duties as Administrator of Church Properties demand that I take legal and appropriate action. In line with this, I have ordered not only the preparation of affidavits of all members aggrieved and traumatized by the said unfortunate incident but also an inventory of church properties destroyed as a consequence,” the former president stated, adding that the move of the law enforcers was “unlawful” and “unjustified” which should not be punished.

Duterte, who had given constant support to the security and police personnel during his administration, said that the incident might be interpreted in the wrong way and will possibly bring down the image of the police state in the Philippines.

“It is incumbent not only upon the church but also upon officers of the law to take appropriate action considering that the said trespass was beamed by social media all over the world and thus sent the wrong signal that this country has become a police state with no respect for the law and religious institutions. While the damage has been done, the opportunity is there to rectify the errors brought about by the trampling of basic rights in the conduct of this illegal raid by granting the reliefs and legal remedies provided by law,” he added.

Duterte affirmed that he would take action against everyone involved in the planned but unlawful raid, stating that mindless obedience has serious consequences.

“It is unfortunate that the obsession of this administration to demonize Pastor Quiboloy even before he could be convicted by a court of law is a clear maneuver to divert attention from the deepening crisis spawned by corruption, incompetence, and abuse of authority,” he stated.

Earlier this year, Ferdinand Topacio, lawyer of the embattled preacher, said in national media that Duterte has the “best legal expertise” to handle all the concerns of KOJC.

Duterte, a seasoned legal defender, is assigned tasks pertaining to the administration, care, and conservation of the assets of the KOJC as a legal body operating under Philippine laws.

“He shall see to it that assets are protected, payables are paid, receivables collected and all financial matters are handled with due diligence with the end in view of benefiting the members of KOJC (Kingdom of Jesus Christ) in the best possible manner,” Topacio said.

Duterte’s designation as Quiboloy's church property administrator was made public in response to a US court decision that unsealed the warrants and returns against the pastor and his co-associates over their sex trafficking, rape, fraud, and cash smuggling charges. DEF