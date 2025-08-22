FPRRD's legal team pushes anew for interim release from ICC detention

THE defense team of former President Rodrigo Duterte (FPRRD) has again formally requested his interim release from International Criminal Court (ICC) detention.

In the heavily redacted version of the “Renewed Request for Interim Release” dated August 18, 2025, Duterte’s lawyers, led by Atty. Nicholas Kaufman, reiterated their appeal, stating that they had submitted the request in accordance with the necessary conditions.

Duterte’s legal team noted that the Pre-Trial Chamber acknowledged the administrative hurdles they faced in obtaining the information needed to present a complete and properly substantiated filing on an undisclosed matter.

“The specific characteristics of Mr. Duterte’s [REDACTED], identified by these [REDACTED], suggests that none of the risks envisaged in Article 58 (1) (b) of the Rome Statute can be actualized,” Kaufman said, citing the Rome Statute clause on the risk factors.

His lawyers contend that FPRRD cannot abscond, influence witnesses, or engage in further criminal conduct that would justify his continued detention.

“All three [REDACTED] ascertained [REDACTED], a [REDACTED]. [REDACTED] further commented that “[REDACTED]”.24 With this in mind, it is unreasonable to conclude that Mr Duterte would possess [REDACTED] necessary to formulate and execute the continued commission of crimes,” the document reads.

“The Defense reiterates that [REDACTED] is not just a bar to holding the hearing on the confirmation of charges, but also negates any risk…that would justify maintaining his detention,” the document added.

Additionally, the defense team emphasized a cooperating State’s willingness to host him and enforce release conditions, with safeguards such as videoconferencing and monitoring in place.

“For the sake of clarity, the Defence informs the Pre-Trial Chamber that the [REDACTED] continues to affirm its willingness to cooperate with the Court, to accept Mr Duterte onto its territory, and to enforce conditions of release. The [REDACTED] is, furthermore, fully aware of Mr Duterte’s [REDACTED],” the document reads.

“As such, the Defense renews and reiterates its request that the Pre-Trial Chamber ORDER Mr Duterte’s immediate release into [REDACTED], subject to any conditions deemed appropriate,” the defense added.

Earlier, ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I granted Duterte’s request to defer the decision on his appeal for interim release.

This followed a request from Duterte’s defense team to postpone the ruling until they had sufficient time to assemble the required information.

Duterte is currently detained at The Hague over alleged crimes against humanity committed during his administration’s war on drugs. RGP