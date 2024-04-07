`FrankenSpikes' no more

In his post, Villarino wrote: "He runs with his `FrankenSpikes' but he hauled five gold medals in the recently concluded Davraa Meet 2024, beating his PB (personal best) and Palarong Pambansa QS (qualifying standards) in 100m, 200m, 400m, 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay (events)." He also attached photos showing the poor condition of the second-hand spike shoes that Datiles has used for the past two years.

In a Facebook interview with SunStar Davao on Sunday, April 7, Villarino explained that their division faces budget constraints and cannot afford to provide spike shoes to track and field athletes, which typically cost between P6,000 to 12,000 per pair.

Meanwhile Davao del Norte provincial sports coordinator Giovanni Gulanes, in a separate Facebook interview on Saturday evening, April 6, said, "Yes, we will find ways to help. Now ko lang din nalaman (I just knew about it)." He later informed SunStar Davao that Villarino has already secured a sponsor for the spike shoes and an additional pair of rubber shoes.

"I'm managing this concern kasi it doesn't look good sa province nga naay champion runner nga pinasagdan. Well-supported jud biya amo mga atleta ever since (I'm managing this concern because it doesn't look good for the province to have a neglected champion runner. We have been very supportive of athletes ever since). I could not also blame the coach for his apolitical post," Gulanes said.

TO THE RESCUE

Through his post, Villarino said some potential donors have already reached out, pledging to equip the rising track and provide the new track sensation from Sto. Tomas National High School (STNHS) with a fresh pair of spike shoes and rubber shoes, replacing his dilapidated and stitched-up footwear.