`FrankenSpikes' no more

Sponsors and full athletic scholarship offers are pouring in for Davao del Norte track star Lorenz "Soysoy" Datiles, who defied the odds by clinching five gold medals in the recently concluded Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet athletics competition, all while battling with worn-out spike shoes.
Datiles' coach, Beverly G. Villarino, shared a post on Facebook about Datiles' "FrankenSpikes" on Saturday, April 6. The post has gained significant attention with over 2,600 reactions, 1,600 shares, and 238 comments as of 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 7.
In his post, Villarino wrote: "He runs with his `FrankenSpikes' but he hauled five gold medals in the recently concluded Davraa Meet 2024, beating his PB (personal best) and Palarong Pambansa QS (qualifying standards) in 100m, 200m, 400m, 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay (events)." He also attached photos showing the poor condition of the second-hand spike shoes that Datiles has used for the past two years.
In a Facebook interview with SunStar Davao on Sunday, April 7, Villarino explained that their division faces budget constraints and cannot afford to provide spike shoes to track and field athletes, which typically cost between P6,000 to 12,000 per pair.
Meanwhile Davao del Norte provincial sports coordinator Giovanni Gulanes, in a separate Facebook interview on Saturday evening, April 6, said, "Yes, we will find ways to help. Now ko lang din nalaman (I just knew about it)." He later informed SunStar Davao that Villarino has already secured a sponsor for the spike shoes and an additional pair of rubber shoes.
"I'm managing this concern kasi it doesn't look good sa province nga naay champion runner nga pinasagdan. Well-supported jud biya amo mga atleta ever since (I'm managing this concern because it doesn't look good for the province to have a neglected champion runner. We have been very supportive of athletes ever since). I could not also blame the coach for his apolitical post," Gulanes said.
TO THE RESCUE
Through his post, Villarino said some potential donors have already reached out, pledging to equip the rising track and provide the new track sensation from Sto. Tomas National High School (STNHS) with a fresh pair of spike shoes and rubber shoes, replacing his dilapidated and stitched-up footwear.
However, the 17-year-old Datiles might still use his old spike shoes when participating in the 13th Asean School Games. He is scheduled to fly to Manila with his coach on Monday, April 8, with the being funded by a sponsor, the school, and personally.
"Luma pa yata kasi sanay siya doon. Ang bago kailangan pa kasi sanayin pa. Depende po sa kanya. Most likely, pero sa Palaro yung bago na (He might stick with the old ones because he's accustomed to them. It takes time to get used to new shoes. It depends on him. Most likely, he'll use the old pair during the tryouts and save the new ones for the Palaro)," he added.
Datiles, dubbed "The Flash" by his coach, has been under Villarino's guidance for six years. It took four years before Datiles could compete in the Palarong Pambansa, as his coach said, "It takes time to build an elite athlete like him."
With his recent feat in the regional sportsfest, Datiles is edging closer to realizing his dream of joining the national team and representing the country in international competitions.
Villarino revealed that NCAA and UAAP teams have contacted them, extending full scholarships to the Davraa athletics multiple gold medalist, including the University of the Philippines (UP), Adamson University, and the University of Perpetual Help.
CAPTAIN `SOYSOY'
Villarino had nothing but admiration for Datiles, the team captain of the Sto. Tomas National High School athletics team.
"He is dedicated, focused, passionate, and a dreamer," he said, "He leads by example as the team captain. He walks the talk."
Datiles and his teammates train diligently from Mondays to Saturdays, with only Sundays as their rest day. They devote extra time and sacrifice during training.
Such passion and hard work resulted in five gold medals, despite Dilates having to contend with torn spike shoes. His indomitable spirit continues to inspire a wave of support and recognition. MLSA