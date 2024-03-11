Free anti-rabies vaccination for pets

THE City Veterinarian’s Office of Davao (CVO-Davao) is urging pet owners to take advantage of free anti-rabies vaccinations during March's rabies awareness campaign.

In a press conference earlier this week, Dr. Corazon Sepulveda, head of the CVO-Davao underscored the need for responsible pet ownership.

“Fatal talaga si rabies, even sa human. Walay gamot yan but it is preventable through vaccination (Rabies is fatal, even in humans. There is no cure, but it is preventable through vaccination)," the official said.

The CVO-Davao has initiated free rabies vaccination programs across the city's districts, including barangay sessions every Saturday.

The office is open to pet owners from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

In 2023, approximately 150,000 cats received anti-rabies vaccines, and 3,000 pets underwent free castration as part of the City Vet's population control measures to curb the rabies outbreak.

The annual free castration program is conducted in barangays that request both castration and anti-rabies vaccination services. DEF