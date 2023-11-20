Free craniofacial surgeries now available in Davao

FREE surgical operations for Dabawenyos dealing with cleft and craniofacial anomalies are now available in Davao, according to an official from the International Cooperation of Noordhoff Craniofacial Foundation Philippines, Inc. (NCFPI).

Dr. Dax Carlo G. Pascasio, MD, the team leader of the Filipino professional counterpart of the foundation, announced the commencement of their medical mission during the Kapihan sa Dabaw on Monday morning, November 20, at SM Ecoland in Quimpo Boulevard, Davao City.

The mission, focused on addressing cleft and craniofacial anomalies, is scheduled to take place from November 20 to 22 at the United Davao Specialists Hospital and Medical Center, Inc. (UniDav) in Matina, Davao City.

On the first day, patients will undergo assessments, and on the third day, postoperative care will be provided. Pascasio mentioned that they have already identified 34 complex cases of craniofacial anomalies and aim to extend assistance to approximately 20 to 25 patients with similar conditions.

For patients not accommodated during the medical mission, Pascasio assured them that they would still receive attention through the weekly free operations held every Thursday morning at UniDav Hospital.

Pascasio said that when he was in Manila, a significant majority (70 to 80 percent) of their patients with cleft and craniofacial anomalies hailed from Mindanao. He emphasized his decision to relocate to Mindanao to cater to patients in the southern part of the country.

Despite limited support from Local Government Units (LGUs), Pascasio explained that most surgeries are sponsored by the Taiwanese counterpart of the foundation.

“We are talking about free surgeries so the hospitalization you don’t have to pay for anything on top of PhilHealth, if ever may exceed sa PhilHealth, the foundation will cover for it. The foundation even covers for the upbuilding patients who are sometimes malnourished, even the transportation cost of the patients,” Pascasio said.

Linus Shang-lin Lee, the deputy director of NCFPI, expressed gratitude for finding a local counterpart in UniDav, acknowledging the considerable need for craniofacial operations in Mindanao. Lee emphasized the challenges faced by patients, such as transportation and knowledge issues.

Pascasio highlighted that cleft and craniofacial anomalies often result from inadequate prenatal nutrition, exposure to alcohol, and smoking.

He underscored the importance of information dissemination to expectant mothers, addressing poverty, and tackling intermarriages in some Indigenous Communities (ICs), particularly in remote areas, to reduce the prevalence of these anomalies in Mindanao. RGP