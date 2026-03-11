Free DC bus rides continue for Dabawenyos

THE Davao City Interim Bus Service (DIBS) will continue offering free rides to residents as oil prices rise due to the conflict in the Middle East, the city government said.

Harvey Lanticse, head of the Davao City Information Office, said officials are exploring ways to optimize the use of the city’s 10 buses to better serve commuters.

“The DC Bus will continue to operate and offer free rides to Dabawenyos,” Lanticse said in a statement on Tuesday, March 10.

Residents welcomed the announcement, noting the service helps ease the burden of higher fuel costs.

Jing Ligad, a resident of Ulas in Davao City, said the continuation of free rides for the people of Davao through the DIBS is a big help because oil prices continue to increase.

“Alang-alang para sa katawhan agree ko nag padayun japun ang dc bus kay makatabang japun ang tax na ginabayaran sa mga dabawenyo (For the sake of the people, I agree that the DC Bus service should continue because it still benefits the community and is supported by the taxes paid by Dabawenyos),” he told SunStar Davao on March 11, 2026.

The DIBS was launched on Dec. 5, 2025, with 10 buses purchased to address the growing demand for reliable transportation. The service runs Monday to Saturday during peak hours, from 6–10 a.m. and 4–9 p.m., covering 124 bus stops.

Southbound routes include Toril to Guillermo Torres or Sandawa, Toril to Roxas, Mintal to Sandawa, Mintal to Roxas, and Bangkal to Roxas. Northbound routes include Buhangin to Roxas and several Panacan routes via Angliongto and R. Castillo. Each route completes up to three trips depending on traffic conditions.

Each bus can carry 90 passengers, including 46 regular seats, two PWD seats, and standing space for 15. The buses are equipped with ramps for PWD access and bike racks for commuters bringing bicycles. RGP