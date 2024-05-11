Free education access, quality enhancement

AN OFFICIAL from the Commission on Higher Education-Davao Region (Ched-Davao) underscored that providing free and equal access to education for every student is a key focus of their new strategic plan for the academic years 2023 to 2028.

Dr. Christopher Pio O. Pulido, supervising education program specialist of Ched-Davao, discussed in a media interview on Friday morning, May 10, 2024, at the University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep) Gymnasium, the commission's commitment to aligning with the president's vision and presenting their strategic plan to all higher education institutions nationwide.

“Ched would be presenting its plan of action to the president and all higher education institutions throughout the nation,” he said.

One of the primary objectives of this strategic plan is to ensure access and equity in education, particularly by eliminating fees for students in state universities and colleges.

Additionally, the commission aims to sustain the delivery of quality education in the region, promote internationalization, and enhance Ched's corporate social responsibility and internal capacity as an institution.

Pulido also highlighted the improving quality of education in the Davao Region, noting the achievements of institutions like the University of Mindanao, recognized with a Philippine Quality Award level four, and Ateneo de Davao, consistently ranked among top universities internationally.

Dr. Maricar R. Casquejo, director of Ched-Davao, emphasized during her speech at the commission's 30th-anniversary celebration the importance of collaboration among higher education institutions (HEIs) in advancing transformative and resilient higher education.

“Together as one region, let us continue to push boundaries and shape the future towards a transformative and resilient higher education, especially in the Davao Region,” she said.

The commission's anniversary event brought together 533 faculty members and students from 57 regional higher education institutions. Themed 'Transformative and Resilient Philippine Higher Education,' the celebration featured a unity parade, cheer showcases, and community dances. RGP