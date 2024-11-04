Free insurance for 95-K farmers, fisherfolk

A TOTAL of 95,484 fishermen and farmers in the region received free insurance from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation-Davao Region (PCIC-Davao) in 2024.

Reynaldo Lagdameo, Officer-in-Charge of the PCIC-Davao Marketing and Sales Division, shared during the “Usapang Agrikultura” program on Radyo Pilipinas on November 4 that this insurance is available only to aquatic and agricultural workers registered in the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) from January to October 30 of this year.

"Naa pud mi ginatawag nga RSBSA program diin libre ang insurance because ang atong gobyerno naggahin og P4.5 billion (We also have the RSBSA program, which offers free insurance because the government has allocated P4.5 billion for this),” Lagdameo noted.

Lagdameo said that the agency is continuously working to enhance its services and is encouraging farmers and fishermen to secure insurance for their crops, livestock, and equipment. This insurance helps them recover their investments during natural disasters like typhoons and flash floods.

"Among ginaawhag ang mga mag-uuma ug mga mananagat na mo avail jud niining libreng insurance because sayang ang gigahin nga pondo sa gobyerno para sa libreng insurance. Because imagine, pila ka typhoon o bagyo ang naga-agi sa Philippine Area of Responsibility. Sa usa ka tuig, naga-average og 20 ka typhoon ug duha or tulo ana are considered super typhoon (We urge farmers and fishermen to take advantage of this free insurance because it would be a waste of government funds if they don't. Just think about how many typhoons pass through the Philippine Area of Responsibility each year—an average of 20, with two or three classified as super typhoons)," he said.

Currently, the agency aims to extend insurance coverage to around 139,201 beneficiaries throughout the region. DEF