Free NSV schedule for November announced

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO), through its Population Division, urged Dabawenyos, who did not want more children and are interested in availing of its Free No-Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV) service to reserve their slot for the November 14 and 28 schedules.

NSV is one of the permanent family planning methods that the Population Division offers to Dabawenyos.

It is a non-invasive procedure that lasts for 10–15 minutes, with minimal aftercare required. This method also poses fewer risks compared to Bilateral Tubal Ligation (BTL), and has a 99.85 percent effectiveness rate.

Davao City has been offering free NSV services to Dabawenyos since 2008.

Over the years, the number of NSV acceptors has gradually increased, with over 200 acceptors as of September 2025.

In July of the same year, the Population Division began offering free NSV services twice a month at the Buhangin Vasectomy Center.

The City Population Division also announced that there will be no free NSV scheduled for the month of December to give way to their Program Implementation Review and Evaluation.

The NSV program will resume in January 2026.

For more information on the free NSV schedule, as well as the details to reserve slots, Dabawenyos may visit the City Population Division’s Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/17heG3J5xj/, or send an email through citypopulationofficeofdavao@gmail.com. They may also call or text the office through 0995 202 4680. CIO