Free prenatal services at Davao City’s 22nd Buntis Congress

OVER 300 pregnant mothers benefitted from free prenatal services, consultation, and essential care kits during the 22nd National Buntis Day Congress, an annual observance to raise awareness on safe pregnancy and proper infant nutrition, on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at the Annex Event Center of SM City Davao.

This year’s activity, by the Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society Foundation Inc. (POGS) Southern Mindanao Chapter, in partnership with the Davao City Health Office (CHO), also integrated discussions on safe pregnancy, mental health and disaster response, ensuring mothers are protected and supported throughout their pregnancy journey.

Dr. Mary Lee R. Lim of POGS Southern Mindanao, told the City Information Office that it is important for mothers to have a continuous medical monitoring not only during their pregnancy but also after childbirth.

“Dapat naay regular check-up. Aside sa regular check-up human og panganak dapat naay postpartum care and follow-up. Kasi, sometimes ang complications kay pwede mahitabo maskin dili na buntis, right after panganak, and tungod kay taas kaayo ang blood pressure ang uban magka-infection sa matres (There should be regular check-ups. Aside from regular check-ups after giving birth, there should also be postpartum care and follow-ups. Because sometimes complications can occur even if the woman is no longer pregnant or right after childbirth, and due to very high blood pressure, some may get an infection in the uterus),” she said.

In Davao City, The CHO, through its Safe Motherhood Program, also offers free prenatal services to pregnant women and are available in barangay health stations across the city.

Theodore Dave Nano IV, Nurse III of the CHO, also emphasized that health centers have nutritionists who provide dietary guidance for the overall wellness of both the mother and child.

“Sa first month pa lang nga makahibalo nga buntis sila, dapat muadto na sila sa ilahang mga health center para mag pa check-up sa mga nurses, midwife and doctors para ang ilahang pregnancy dili sila mag lisod. Dili lang ni mu-apply sa first time pregnant women but sa mga mothers na ikapila na nanganak. From first month hantud eighth month or before sila manganak, mamonitor sila sa mga doctors. So practice na dapat na (From the first month of knowing they are pregnant, they should go to their health center for check-ups with nurses, midwives, and doctors so that their pregnancy will not be difficult. This does not only apply to first-time pregnant women but also to mothers who have given birth multiple times. From the first month until the eighth month or before they give birth, they should be monitored by the doctors. So they should practice that)” he added.

Alongside consultations, participating mothers also received free prenatal check-ups, ultrasounds and essential care kits containing vitamins and hygiene products for themselves and their babies. CIO