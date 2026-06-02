Free Professional Exams bill passes House

A LANDMARK measure aimed at expanding access to professional and government career opportunities for economically disadvantaged Filipinos has successfully passed third reading in the House of Representatives.

The substitute bill to House Bill No. 453, principally authored by Davao City's 2nd District Representative Omar Vincent S. Duterte, was approved by the House on May 20, 2026. The measure, now consolidated as House Bill No. 8869, seeks to institutionalize free professional examinations for qualified indigent Filipinos and members of Indigenous Peoples and indigenous cultural communities (IP/ICCs).

Dubbed the "Free Professional Examinations Act," the proposed legislation recognizes that examination fees often serve as a significant barrier for many deserving graduates and job seekers seeking to advance their careers. By removing this financial burden, the bill aims to provide greater access to employment opportunities and promote social mobility among marginalized sectors.

Under the measure, qualified beneficiaries will be entitled to a waiver of examination fees for:

Professional licensure examinations administered by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC);

Civil Service Commission (CSC) examinations required for eligibility in government service; and

The Bar Examinations conducted by the Supreme Court of the Philippines.

The bill reflects the principle that talent, competence, and determination — not economic status — should determine an individual's ability to enter a profession or pursue public service.

For many aspiring teachers, nurses, engineers, accountants, social workers, agriculturists, and other professionals, examination fees can pose a substantial challenge, particularly for those coming from low-income families and remote communities.

The legislation seeks to ensure that qualified graduates are not denied the opportunity to obtain professional licenses simply because they cannot afford examination costs.

Likewise, members of Indigenous Peoples and Indigenous Cultural Communities stand to benefit from the measure, reinforcing the government's commitment to inclusivity and equal access to education and employment opportunities.

Beyond providing financial relief, the proposed law is expected to contribute to nation-building by increasing the number of licensed professionals and qualified government workers, particularly from underserved sectors.

It is also seen as an investment in human capital, helping unlock the potential of talented Filipinos who may otherwise be left behind due to economic constraints.

The passage of the bill on third reading marks a significant legislative milestone and underscores the House of Representatives' commitment to making professional advancement more accessible to all Filipinos, regardless of social or economic background.

If enacted into law, the Free Professional Examinations Act will serve as a transformative measure that opens doors for thousands of aspiring professionals, strengthens workforce development, and advances the constitutional mandate of providing equal opportunities for employment and public service to every Filipino. PR