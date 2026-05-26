Free tractor service now available for all Mawabeños

MAWAB, DAVAO DE ORO — The Municipal Government of Mawab has started its Free Tractor Service Program, an initiative aimed at supporting local farmers and strengthening agricultural productivity across the municipality.

The newly launched tractor program is now available free of charge to all Mawabeños and can efficiently work on 2 to 3 hectares of land, providing valuable assistance to farmers who often face high operational costs during land preparation.

While only one tractor unit is currently available, the local government has already begun planning for additional units to ensure wider reach and faster service delivery.

Mawab Mayor Myrill Apit highlighted the importance of the program in uplifting local livelihoods and making public service more accessible.

“Our farmers are the backbone of Mawab, and it is only right that we provide them with the tools they need without adding financial strain. This free tractor service, capable of working on up to 2–3 hectares, is a step toward easing their burden and increasing productivity,” Mayor Apitsaid.

“We may have only one unit now, but we are committed to adding more so that every farmer can benefit. In Bag-ong Mawab, public service must be felt—practical, genuine, and accessible to all,” she added.

One of the first beneficiaries, Joshua Alamay of Nuevo Iloco, expressed his gratitude for the program.

“Dako kaayo’g tabang ang libre nga tractor service kay makamenos mi’g gasto ug mas dali ang among pag-andam sa yuta. Salamat kaayo sa LGU Mawab kay nadunggan gyud ang among panginahanglan (The free tractor service is a big help because it reduces our expenses and makes preparing our land faster. Thank you very much to the LGU of Mawab for truly listening to our needs),” Alamay shared.

Mawabeños who wish to borrow the tractor may visit the Magro Office at the Old Terminal for assistance and registration.

This program reinforces the municipality’s commitment to empowering farmers, improving agricultural output, and bringing essential services closer to the community. MAWAB PIO