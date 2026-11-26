FRENCH companies are exploring investment opportunities in Davao City, particularly in infrastructure, transportation, renewable energy, food processing and information and communications technology (ICT), as France seeks to expand its business cooperation with Mindanao.

French Ambassador to the Philippines Donatienne Hissard said a delegation of French companies is joining her visit to Davao City to assess the city's development prospects and meet with local government officials and business leaders.

Her visit included a courtesy call on Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte on Nov. 23, 2026, at the City Mayor’s Office, where Duterte presented investment packages and incentives being offered to foreign investors.

Hissard said the delegation was interested in learning more about the city's infrastructure development plans, particularly projects involving roads, airports, bus terminals, and railway stations.

"They are very representative of many French companies, actually, who are very good at engineering, building, transportation, and traffic management systems, for instance, be it on land, on air or railways," she said during a meeting with local media practitioners at Grand Men Seng Hotel the following day.

She also cited the energy sector, particularly renewable energy, as another area where French companies could contribute.

Among the companies she mentioned was Egis, a French engineering group specializing in infrastructure, including road development.

Hissard said the meeting with Duterte also allowed the delegation to discuss the timelines of infrastructure projects and identify possible areas of cooperation.

"The mayor presented packages or sort of investment incentive packages that the city is proposing for foreign investors. So we were very interested in that," she said.

However, she declined to disclose further details of the discussions, saying the visit was still part of an exploratory mission.

"We were here on an exploratory mission to see, by, for, with our eyes and by ourselves the level of development, the project, to ask about the projects from the authorities in terms of developing the infrastructure, to meet also potential partners, meet with the local business community to see how we can liaise together and come with more French companies," she said.

Food processing, ICT

Aside from infrastructure, Hissard identified food processing and ICT as potential areas for stronger French business engagement with Davao City.

She said France is interested in bringing more companies involved in food processing to the city, citing opportunities in the agricultural sector and the possibility of linking local production to export markets.

ICT is another area of interest, particularly given Davao City's proximity to ports and export facilities, she said.

Hissard also expressed hope of returning to Davao City next year for the Davao Investment Conference to facilitate business-to-business (B2B) meetings and bring more French companies and industry leaders to connect with local businesses.

She said the French Embassy wanted to use the visit to establish connections with potential local partners and better understand the city's investment environment.

Hissard described Davao City as the first destination she visited outside Metro Manila since assuming her post in September 2026.

She cited the city's strong identity, its role as the gateway to Mindanao and its growth rate, which she said was higher than the national average, as reasons for the French Embassy's interest.

"We see that the development (here) is quick," she said.

Investment hurdles

Despite the opportunities, Hissard acknowledged that administrative and regulatory hurdles in the Philippines continue to pose challenges to foreign investors and economic cooperation.

She cited difficulties involving business registration, the tax system, and Customs procedures, among others.

"There are many... sometimes it's questions of registration, sometimes it's questions of hurdles in the tax system, in Customs, etc. So there are plenty," she said.

Hissard said France advocates a streamlined government process in which businesses and individuals would no longer have to repeatedly submit the same documents to different government agencies.

She cited the principle "Tell us just once," a practice aimed at improving coordination among government offices and making business transactions more efficient.

Under the approach, applicants would submit the required documents once, while concerned government agencies would coordinate among themselves to process applications and ensure projects move forward smoothly.

"I'm not saying we are perfect, and we are achieving it, but it's what we call: Tell us just once," she said, describing it as a guiding principle for government administrations.

She said adopting similar practices could help improve the country's investment environment and encourage more foreign companies to pursue business opportunities in the Philippines.

French financing for Mindanao

Hissard also discussed the French government's infrastructure assistance to Mindanao through official development assistance (ODA), export credit and loans.

She said French companies have participated as subcontractors in major railway projects in Metro Manila, while French-backed financing has also supported infrastructure development in Mindanao.

These include rural bridges and road infrastructure, particularly farm-to-market roads, being implemented by the Philippine government through the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

"We have put also 60 million euros of ODA plus export credit and loans," Hissard said, referring to financing covered by government-to-government (G2G) agreements signed by the Philippines and France in 2024.

She said the agreements allow the French government to provide financing through its treasury to support infrastructure projects in the Philippines.

The arrangement combines loans and other forms of financial support to provide favorable funding conditions for the projects, she added.

80 years of diplomatic ties

The Philippines and France will mark the 80th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2027, with the French Embassy planning political, cultural and other activities to celebrate the milestone.

Hissard said preparations were still ongoing, but the embassy was looking at organizing bigger events than its usual activities, including music and cinema programs.

Davao City is also expected to be included in the anniversary celebrations through film screenings at local cinemas.

She noted that the city has regularly hosted French films under the embassy's film festival in partnership with the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), including screenings at the Cinematheque in Davao City.

Hissard said the embassy expects to continue bringing more film-related activities to the city as part of its cultural engagement with Mindanao. CEA