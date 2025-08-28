From backyard to breakthrough: How an 18-year-old built a thriving mulberry business

AT JUST 18, Jireh Steve Uy has already built something most teenagers only dream about—his own thriving business. What started in his backyard in Davao City has now grown into a farm-to-market story rooted in passion, discipline, and a few mulberry trees.
Growing up with a certified “plantita” mother, Susette, Steve naturally developed a green thumb.
“Since six years old nagatanum nako (I started planting when I was six),” Steve said, smiling. “Pero gi-take nako sya seriously, pagka-16, tong pandemic (But it was only when I turned 16, during the pandemic, that I took it seriously).”
While most teenagers spent the lockdown scrolling through social media or playing mobile games, Steve was getting his hands dirty—literally. He didn’t see the pandemic as mere downtime but as an opportunity. Instead of staying indoors, he became the caretaker of his mom’s garden. In exchange for his work, she paid him not with cash but with “sanga-sanga” (cuttings) and seedlings, which became his starting “capital” for building his own garden business.
Steve poured his energy into cultivating herbs and fruit-bearing plants.
"Nakita nako nga sa backyard farming diay, dili lang ni sya maging passion, pwede pud mapagkitaan, maka-earn ka (I realized that backyard farming is not just a passion—it can also be a source of income, something you can earn from)," he told SunStar Davao in an interview.
That realization came when he first tried selling their produce in the market during the pandemic.
“Ngadto nako nakita nga if naa ka’y sariling tanom o sariling bunga, makatipid ka, di na kinahanglan mugasto pa laing expenses (That’s when I realized that if you grow your own crops or fruits, you can save money and avoid unnecessary expenses),” he added.
He cultivated herbs like spearmint, peppermint, Italian oregano, stevia, and chocomint. Soon after, he discovered something unusual yet promising: mulberries.
Discovering mulberries
The turning point came when Steve’s mom ordered mulberry seedlings from a contact in Thailand. The rare fruit instantly sparked his curiosity. Unlike the herbs and ornamentals he was used to, mulberries weren’t something you’d often see in local markets. Intrigued, Steve dove into research—spending late nights online learning how to grow them, care for them, and make them thrive in local soil.
Out of all the seedlings, only four survived. But those four became his first mulberry trees, the foundation of what would later grow into his best-selling product.
“Mulberries are unusual here in the Philippines. You don’t often see them in markets or supermarkets,” he explains. His curiosity pushed him to try.
Those four trees have now multiplied into about 70 mulberry trees—20 in his backyard in their home in Barangay Catalunan Grande and around 50 more in their Marilog farm. Over time, he has propagated and sold more than 500 mulberry seedlings.
Mulberries turned out to be more than just an uncommon fruit. They were a best-seller. “They’re packed with nutrients, and because people now care more about health and wellness, it’s easier to market them. They’re also versatile—you can eat them fresh, make shakes, even experiment with desserts.”
Building Hiraya’s Tea Garden
Steve didn’t begin with cash on hand. His first “capital” came from tending his mother’s garden and selling the extra plants he grew. Those small sales eventually provided him with enough funds to purchase new seedlings and gradually build his own collection.
As his backyard grew, so did his vision. He branded his venture Hiraya’s Tea Garden, set up a Facebook page, and started posting photos of his plants. “At first, I just posted in group pages and tagged friends and relatives,” he recalls. “Eventually, strangers became my customers, and that’s when I knew I was on to something.”
Today, Hiraya’s Tea Garden has gone beyond the neighborhood. Steve now caters to clients not only in Davao but also across Mindanao and Luzon, with even a few inquiries coming from as far as Canada. On average, his backyard business generates around ₱30,000 per month, with mulberry seedlings as his top-selling product.
He has also started building a small network of resellers—from Catalunan Grande, Mintal, and Poblacion District in Davao City, to Bukidnon and Kidapawan. They come from all walks of life: mothers, fellow Gen Z students, young professionals, and even Millennials who, like him, see the potential of backyard farming. Some of these resellers and customers have since started their own gardens or small farms, creating a ripple effect that extends Steve’s dream far beyond his own backyard.
Ian Lee Acay, a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management (BSHM) student at the Philippine Women’s College of Davao, grew up helping on his family’s rice farm in North Cotabato But after moving to Davao City, he drifted away from that life. Thanks to Steve, he found his way back.
“He helped me in giving advice sa gardening and sa kinabuhi. Also, gitagaan pud ko niyag trabaho, ako ang gabantay sa iyang garden (He advised me about gardening and life, and even gave me a job to look after his garden),” Ian said.
Farming in the digital age
Unlike traditional farming stories, Steve’s journey is deeply tied to technology. He utilizes digital tools to manage inventory, track seedlings and sales, and, most importantly, to market his products.
“Before, marketing was face-to-face, door-to-door,” he says. “Now, one Facebook post can reach hundreds of people. Information spreads faster, and products sell quicker.”
This blend of agriculture and technology shows that with the right mindset and digital platforms, even small backyard initiatives can thrive and reach communities beyond borders.
Balancing school and farming
Steve, a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics freshman student at the University of Southeastern Philippines, is determined to build both knowledge and business at the same time. “This course is like a bridge,” he explains. “It helps me connect what I already know with what I still need to learn. It will help me maximize my products while minimizing costs.”
Balancing schoolwork and farming isn’t easy, but Steve has found his rhythm. On school days, he hires caretakers to help in the garden, but most of the time, he remains hands-on. He tends to his plants twice a day, making sure nothing is left unattended.
Inspired by family, driven by faith
Steve draws much of his inspiration from his mother, who has always encouraged him to nurture plants. “My greatest source of inspiration is my mom,” he says. He also finds motivation in seeing his family and friends work hard and take pride in what they do.
Susette shared how proud she feels, seeing her son take after her love for plants.
“It’s fulfilling to know that my passion is being carried on. I’m happy because, at his young age, he already knows how to work hard and be resourceful. Unlike many in his generation who spend most of their time on gadgets, he chose something rare and traditional, gardening,” she said.
But beyond family, Steve’s faith grounds him. “Start scared, do it scared. Do it unprepared, but always do it with God,” he advises other young people. For him, starting small—or even starting without capital—is not an excuse. “I began with dead mulberry pots and gallons before I had my own garden and farm. You can always start with what you have.”
Planting the future
For Steve, the future of mulberry farming in the Philippines is bright. “The supply doesn’t meet the demand yet. There’s still so much room to grow,” he says. His dream is not only to expand his own farm but to encourage other young people to see farming as a real, sustainable path.
“The best time to plant a tree was three years ago. The second best time is now,” he says, repeating his favorite mantra. “You don’t have to be perfect. You just have to start.”
And that’s exactly what Steve did. With grit, creativity, and the right use of digital tools, he turned a small backyard hobby into a thriving business. His story is proof that in the hands of the next generation, farming is not just alive, it’s digitally forward, one barangay at a time. MLSA