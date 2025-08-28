From backyard to breakthrough: How an 18-year-old built a thriving mulberry business

AT JUST 18, Jireh Steve Uy has already built something most teenagers only dream about—his own thriving business. What started in his backyard in Davao City has now grown into a farm-to-market story rooted in passion, discipline, and a few mulberry trees.

Growing up with a certified “plantita” mother, Susette, Steve naturally developed a green thumb.

“Since six years old nagatanum nako (I started planting when I was six),” Steve said, smiling. “Pero gi-take nako sya seriously, pagka-16, tong pandemic (But it was only when I turned 16, during the pandemic, that I took it seriously).”

While most teenagers spent the lockdown scrolling through social media or playing mobile games, Steve was getting his hands dirty—literally. He didn’t see the pandemic as mere downtime but as an opportunity. Instead of staying indoors, he became the caretaker of his mom’s garden. In exchange for his work, she paid him not with cash but with “sanga-sanga” (cuttings) and seedlings, which became his starting “capital” for building his own garden business.

Steve poured his energy into cultivating herbs and fruit-bearing plants.

"Nakita nako nga sa backyard farming diay, dili lang ni sya maging passion, pwede pud mapagkitaan, maka-earn ka (I realized that backyard farming is not just a passion—it can also be a source of income, something you can earn from)," he told SunStar Davao in an interview.

That realization came when he first tried selling their produce in the market during the pandemic.

“Ngadto nako nakita nga if naa ka’y sariling tanom o sariling bunga, makatipid ka, di na kinahanglan mugasto pa laing expenses (That’s when I realized that if you grow your own crops or fruits, you can save money and avoid unnecessary expenses),” he added.

He cultivated herbs like spearmint, peppermint, Italian oregano, stevia, and chocomint. Soon after, he discovered something unusual yet promising: mulberries.