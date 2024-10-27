From conflict to tourist haven

Old Maragusan

Sky Abad, 33, newly elected Barangay Captain of Mapawa, recalls a childhood marked by fear due to the presence of the National People’s Army (NPA).

“Centerpoint gyud ang kani nga lugar sa mga rebelde kaniadto pa. Naa sa mga bukid, daghan kaayo. Naa mi isa pud diria ka lugar nga mahadlok mi muadto. We have in Mapawa, Mount Patong, [the] Sea of Clouds and that was a scary name before para sa aming mga lumalaki dito sa Maragusan because that’s the home of the rebels (Maragusan was truly the center for rebels back then. Growing up, we were even afraid to go near Mount Patong, known today as the Sea of Clouds, as it was the home of the rebels)," she shared.

Now in her 30s, Abad visited Mount Patong for the first time only after tourism began booming in 2022. Under her leadership, she prioritizes helping former rebels gain equal economic opportunities, partly through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), a national initiative that supports reintegration and provides former rebels with a full range of benefits and assistance.

Prescila Decena, senior tourism operations officer for Davao de Oro, shared her own experience with the local insurgency, recalling the impact it had on her husband, a former military officer. "Nakita nako kung unsa ang gibuhat sa mga rebelde sa akoang asawa pero tung ni-surrender na ni sila, akoang asawa ang usa sa mga nagtabang ug naningkamot na sila mubalik pag usab sa gobyerno (I saw what the rebels did to him, but when they surrendered, he was among those who helped them reintegrate)," she said.

Today, Decena assures visitors that Maragusan is safe, saying, "Sauna, pag naay mga turista, muingon gyud mi na dili lang kaayo magdugay sa mga ginaadtoan nila na mga lugar, karon, nakita gyud namo ang kausaban (We used to advise tourists not to stay too late, but now we see the positive changes)."

Unveiling nature’s beauty

In September, Davao media toured northern Maragusan, including Barangay Mapawa and Coronobe, exploring its waterfalls and vast agricultural fields. This visit followed the designation of two major scenic spots as tourism highlights in the Davao Adventure Challenge 2024, a Department of Tourism initiative.

One attraction, Pyalitan Falls, dubbed the “Highest Waterfall in Maragusan,” was previously known as “Cesar Falls.” According to local legend, it was named after Cesar, a notorious rebel in the 1980s, who reportedly met his end there while fleeing authorities. The nearby Tagbibinta Falls, a multi-tiered waterfall encircled by unique rock formations and lush flora, is a popular spot for swimming, thanks to its brilliant blue waters that flow into natural pools.

Rheafe Hortizano, another provincial tourism official, noted, “Tinood gyud nga daghan mga rebelde diria sauna pero nagkahinay-hinay na nga nawala gumikan sa active nga presensya sa atoang military ug gumikan sa atoang gobyerno. Dili na ta mahadlok nga bisitahon ang Maragusan ug dili na usab mabungkag pa ang turismo sa amoa (It’s true that rebels once occupied Maragusan, but with the military's active presence and government support, we no longer fear visiting these places, and tourism remains strong).”