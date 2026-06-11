From Davao to Forbes: The rise of Kharl Christian Yeung and his Mission to transform pet nutrition

FOR many entrepreneurs, success is measured by market share or industry recognition. For Kharl Christian Yeung, it began with a much simpler question: Why should quality pet nutrition be a privilege rather than a standard?

That question would eventually help propel the 29-year-old Dabawenyo-Chinoy executive onto the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 list, placing him among the region's most influential young innovators, entrepreneurs, and changemakers.

Yet Yeung's journey to one of Asia's most prestigious recognitions was not built on viral success, celebrity status, or venture capital hype. Instead, it was forged through years of disciplined execution, academic excellence, and a commitment to solving a problem that many Filipino pet owners experience every day.

Today, Yeung serves as Chief Operating Officer of Amico Innovations Inc., a Philippine pet care company dedicated to making science-backed pet nutrition accessible and affordable. Under its mission-driven approach, the company has challenged conventional thinking in the local pet care industry by prioritizing research, veterinary collaboration, and evidence-based formulations over aggressive marketing campaigns.

For Yeung, however, the Forbes recognition came as an unexpected milestone.

"I was genuinely surprised," he said. "I've always considered myself more of an operator working behind the scenes rather than someone in the spotlight."

That mindset reflects the leadership philosophy he has carried throughout his career—one centered on building sustainable value rather than seeking attention.

"Most of our work has been focused on building, solving problems, and creating value for the industry rather than seeking recognition," he added.

A foundation built in Davao

Long before boardroom meetings and national business recognition, Yeung's story began in Davao City.

A graduate of Davao Chong Hua High School, Yeung grew up in an environment that blended entrepreneurial thinking with the values of discipline, humility, and hard work that have long been associated with many Dabawenyo families.

His academic journey later brought him to Manila, where he graduated with Honors from De La Salle University-Manila, earning a degree in Management of Financial Institutions. He would later continue his studies at the Asian Institute of Management, one of the country's premier graduate business schools, where he graduated as Batch Valedictorian with High Distinction in the Master of Business Administration program.

Despite his achievements in the country's capital, Yeung says his roots in Davao continue to shape the way he approaches leadership and business.

Having spent much of his formative years in Mindanao, he developed an appreciation for substance over appearances and a belief that meaningful work often speaks louder than self-promotion.

Moving to Manila also exposed him to a broader business environment and revealed an important realization: talent exists far beyond the country's major economic centers.

"Sometimes, we underestimate ourselves because we're not always the loudest voices in the room," Yeung said.

That realization would become one of the driving forces behind his professional journey.

As someone who came from outside Metro Manila's traditional business circles, he became increasingly determined to demonstrate that globally competitive companies and innovative ideas can emerge from the regions.

Building trust in a competitive industry

The Philippine pet care sector has experienced rapid growth in recent years, fueled by rising pet ownership and increasing awareness of animal health and wellness.

But entering the industry was far from easy.

When Amico Innovations entered the market, it found itself competing against multinational corporations and long-established brands that already enjoyed widespread consumer trust and extensive distribution networks.

For a young company, breaking through the noise required more than a good product.

It required credibility.

Yeung recalls that one of the company's biggest challenges was earning the confidence of pet owners, veterinarians, retailers, distributors, and industry stakeholders.

"We built everything from the ground up," he said.

"There were no shortcuts. Every customer, every retail partner, and every milestone had to be earned."

Instead of relying solely on traditional advertising, the company invested heavily in understanding the needs of pet owners.

The team attended community events, engaged directly with consumers, collaborated with veterinary professionals, and worked alongside research institutions to improve product formulations.

Each interaction became an opportunity to gather feedback and refine the company's approach.

The strategy required patience, but it allowed the company to establish a foundation built on trust rather than trends.

Those experiences, Yeung said, reinforced a valuable lesson about entrepreneurship: smaller players can compete with larger competitors when they focus relentlessly on solving genuine problems.

The personal loss that sparked a mission

Ironically, the idea that would help shape Amico's mission was born from loss.

In 2022, Yeung and his family experienced the death of their beloved dog.

Like many pet owners, they found themselves reflecting on whether more could have been done to improve their pet's quality of life and long-term health.

The experience prompted deeper research into the realities of pet care in the Philippines.

What Yeung discovered revealed a challenge affecting countless households across the country.

Many Filipino pet owners struggle with rising veterinary costs, inconsistent access to quality healthcare, and pet food options that often emphasize marketing claims more than nutritional value.

The problem becomes even more pronounced outside major urban centers, where access to quality products and services can be limited.

For many families, maintaining a pet's health can become increasingly expensive over time, forcing difficult decisions between affordability and quality.

That reality convinced Yeung and his team that nutrition represented one of the most important yet overlooked opportunities for improving pet health outcomes.

"If better nutrition can help prevent disease, improve quality of life, and potentially reduce long-term healthcare costs for humans, then the same principle should apply to pets," he said.

That belief became the foundation upon which Amico Innovations was built.

Rather than treating premium nutrition as a luxury product, the company sought to make scientifically formulated pet food and supplements accessible to everyday Filipino families.

Its approach emphasized quality ingredients, research-driven formulations, and partnerships with veterinarians and academic institutions.

The goal was simple but ambitious: raise the standard of pet nutrition in the Philippines while ensuring that affordability remained part of the equation.

Recognition beyond the Philippines

Being named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list represents more than a personal achievement for Yeung.

The recognition places him among a select group of young leaders shaping the future of industries across the Asia-Pacific region.

Professionally, he sees it as validation that the impact being created by Amico is being noticed beyond Philippine borders.

"While this recognition doesn't define success, it does give us greater motivation to continue raising the standard of pet care and nutrition in the country," he said.

The recognition also shines a spotlight on a rapidly evolving segment of the Philippine consumer market.

As more Filipinos increasingly view pets as family members, demand for higher-quality nutrition, preventive healthcare, and wellness-focused products continues to grow.

For Amico, the Forbes recognition provides additional visibility as it pursues further growth and expansion.

Yeung hopes it will help amplify conversations around pet health, encourage greater awareness among consumers, and strengthen the company's ability to invest in research and development.

A Message for the next generation

Beyond business growth, Yeung sees another opportunity emerging from the recognition.

He hopes his story serves as a reminder to aspiring entrepreneurs from Davao, Mindanao, and other provinces that geography should never limit ambition.

For decades, many of the country's most visible business success stories have emerged from Metro Manila. Yet the rise of digital technologies, expanding regional economies, and increasing access to education have created new pathways for entrepreneurs across the country.

Yeung believes the next generation of innovators could come from anywhere.

"I hope more young people from Davao and other provinces realize that world-class companies can be built regardless of where you come from," he said.

"Talent, creativity, and determination are not limited to major cities."

As Philippine entrepreneurship continues to evolve, Yeung's journey offers a compelling example of how regional talent can compete on a global stage.

From a young Dabawenyo student with big ambitions to a Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia honoree helping transform an emerging industry, his story reflects a broader narrative about innovation, resilience, and the growing influence of homegrown enterprises.

For Yeung, however, the work is far from finished.

The Forbes recognition may have placed him in the spotlight, but his focus remains where it has always been—building solutions, creating value, and improving the lives of pets and the families who care for them.