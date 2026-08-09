From Davao to the nation: How Dr. Lareen Dawn Tan built eye care brand that draws patients from across PH

Coming home

After graduation, Dr. Tan returned to Davao instead of pursuing opportunities in Metro Manila.

She spent her first two years practicing alongside her mother, gaining invaluable experience while quietly shaping her own vision for what eye care could become in Mindanao.

After getting married, she established Eyecare Deluxe inside Abreeza Ayala Mall.

The clinic occupied only around 60 square meters.

It was modest in size, but ambitious in purpose.

Growing one specialty at a time

Dr. Tan never intended to become everything at once.

Instead, she focused on building carefully, adding one specialty after another as her knowledge, experience, and technology grew.

Eyecare Deluxe first became known for pediatric optometry and vision therapy for strabismus and amblyopia or lazy eye.

Soon afterward came low vision rehabilitation to help improve the residual vision of patients suffering from legal blindness.

Then orthokeratology, as a safer non-surgical alternative to LASIK for adult patients, and as a myopia control management for pediatric patients.

Then rigid gas permeable (RGP), scleral, and hybrid specialty contact lenses, for severe dry eyes, keratoconus, and complex refractive errors.

Then PhotoTherm™ for severe dry eye disease, meibomian gland dysfunction, chronic allergic conjunctivitis, ocular rosacea, and demodex.

Then comprehensive myopia control with MyoLight Red Light Therapy, which helped prevent, and in some cases, reverse the progression of nearsightedness.

Each new specialty was introduced with one goal: to provide patients in Mindanao with advanced non-surgical eye care that had previously been difficult to access locally.

Rather than asking patients to travel elsewhere for specialized care, Dr. Tan wanted to bring those specialized services closer to home.

When patients began traveling to Davao

Something unexpected happened.

As Eyecare Deluxe continued to expand its expertise, patients began coming not from nearby provinces alone but from across the Philippines.

People from Luzon and the Visayas started flying to Davao specifically to consult with Dr. Tan.

Her original goal had simply been to make advanced non-surgical eye treatments accessible to the people of Mindanao.

Instead, nearly half of her patients eventually became visitors who traveled to Davao specifically to seek those treatments.

It was a remarkable reversal.

For decades, many Mindanaoans had traveled to Metro Manila for highly specialized healthcare.

Now, patients from other parts of the country were traveling to Davao for advanced specialty eye care.

The clinic had quietly become a destination for medical travel.

As her reputation continued to grow, Dr. Tan received invitations from several major mall developers to establish clinics in Metro Manila.

She had to decline. At the time, her children were still very young, and she chose to remain in Davao.