From Davao to wider spaces

Pil also participated in initiatives such as the IDEAS Workshop and Designer’s Meet Up, engaging with aspiring artists and young professionals seeking to enter the creative industry.

She said one of the biggest challenges in establishing the studio was changing perceptions about creative work, especially in communities where traditional professions are often seen as more secure.

“One of the biggest challenges was changing people’s perception of the creative industry,” she said. “Being based in Davao was also challenging because many major opportunities were centered in Manila, so we had to work harder to gain visibility.”

Under Pil’s leadership, Ikigai Animation Studio grew into a multi-disciplinary creative and digital marketing firm that worked with educational institutions, government agencies, and industry organizations. The studio also ran initiatives aimed at supporting young creatives interested in animation and visual storytelling.

Her work gained national recognition, including being named a Circle of Excellence Awardee for Young Leader of the Year at the Asia CEO Awards in 2022. Pil likewise represented Davao City and Mindanao in national and international gatherings, including the Animation Council of the Philippines General Assembly and a regional development summit in Singapore with the Mindanao Development Authority.