From Davao to wider spaces

WHILE Davao City continues to grow as a space for digital creatives, creative entrepreneurs like Micah Pil helped shape communities where young animators, designers, and multimedia artists can learn, collaborate, and access opportunities beyond traditional creative centers.
Known in the creative industry as “Meek,” Micah Pil is a Dabawenya multimedia artist and founder of Ikigai Animation Studio. Over the years, she worked across different roles as artist, mentor, speaker, and industry partner while remaining closely involved in Davao’s growing creative and digital arts scene.
Pil said she built Ikigai Animation Studio after recognizing both the abundance of creative talent in Mindanao and the limited opportunities available for many aspiring artists in the region.
“I built Ikigai Animation Studio because I saw how much creative talent exists in Mindanao but very few opportunities,” Pil said. “My goal was to create opportunities locally so young creatives wouldn’t feel like they had to leave Davao or abandon their passion to succeed.”
Pil also served as a National Trainer and Assessor for the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in Animation and Design, a role in which she was formally accredited by the Philippine government to conduct national competency assessments and training for animation professionals across multiple regions in the country.
Beyond her studio work, Pil participated in initiatives supporting emerging creatives in Mindanao. Through workshops, speaking engagements, and collaborative programs, she took part in conversations surrounding creativity, innovation, and opportunities in animation, graphics, and digital media.
Among these was the 2022 Davao Innovation Summit, where she served as a panelist discussing the city’s digital industry landscape. Ikigai Animation Studio also became one of the summit’s creative partners, contributing visual materials used during the event.
Pil also participated in initiatives such as the IDEAS Workshop and Designer’s Meet Up, engaging with aspiring artists and young professionals seeking to enter the creative industry.
She said one of the biggest challenges in establishing the studio was changing perceptions about creative work, especially in communities where traditional professions are often seen as more secure.
“One of the biggest challenges was changing people’s perception of the creative industry,” she said. “Being based in Davao was also challenging because many major opportunities were centered in Manila, so we had to work harder to gain visibility.”
Under Pil’s leadership, Ikigai Animation Studio grew into a multi-disciplinary creative and digital marketing firm that worked with educational institutions, government agencies, and industry organizations. The studio also ran initiatives aimed at supporting young creatives interested in animation and visual storytelling.
Her work gained national recognition, including being named a Circle of Excellence Awardee for Young Leader of the Year at the Asia CEO Awards in 2022. Pil likewise represented Davao City and Mindanao in national and international gatherings, including the Animation Council of the Philippines General Assembly and a regional development summit in Singapore with the Mindanao Development Authority.
Pil said the local industry has changed in recent years, with more young creatives finding pathways in digital work while staying in the region.
“There’s now more awareness around animation, design, content creation, and digital careers,” she said. “More young people are realizing they can work with global clients while staying in Mindanao.”
For her, the emphasis has always been on making creative pathways more accessible to those starting out in the industry.
“A lot of talented creatives just need mentorship, opportunities, and someone who shows them what’s possible,” she said. “If I can help young creatives build successful careers without leaving Mindanao, that’s something I’m proud of.”
Pil founded Ikigai Animation Studio in the Philippines and led its operations during its early years, focusing on building opportunities for emerging creatives in animation and design, before moving to the United States. SPONSORED CONTENT
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