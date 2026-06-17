From Davao to Zamboanga: How neighborhood lifestyle group is scaling plant-based dining across Mindanao

AS CONVERSATIONS around food continue to evolve, one Davao-grown hospitality company is quietly proving that plant-based dining can move beyond niche cafés and specialty restaurants into the mainstream.
This year, The Neighborhood Lifestyle Group, Inc. takes a significant step in that direction with the opening of FastFresh™ at SM City Davao and most recently, at SM City Zamboanga—the first expansion beyond Davao City for the group’s 100% plant-based fast food concept.
For many hospitality companies, expansion is measured by the number of stores opened. For The Neighborhood Lifestyle Group, the Zamboanga opening represents something beyond numbers: the opportunity to bring a distinctly Mindanao-grown concept to a broader audience while demonstrating that innovative food brands can be conceived, developed, and scaled from the regions.
Founded in Davao City, The Neighborhood Lifestyle Group has spent the past decade building a portfolio of hospitality concepts that reflect changing consumer lifestyles. Today, the company operates SoulKitchenCo, FastFresh™, Clean, and Made Simple across multiple locations, serving thousands of guests each month and contributing to a growing dining culture that has positioned Davao as one of the country’s most exciting regional food destinations.
Among its concepts, FastFresh™ occupies a unique position.
At a time when plant-based dining was still largely associated with specialty cafés and wellness communities, FastFresh™ explored a different approach—one that focused on accessibility, familiarity, and flavor. Rather than merely creating food exclusively for plant-based consumers, the concept was designed around the idea that vegetables could be just as craveable, satisfying, and convenient as any mainstream fast-food offering.
The result is a menu that is 100% plantbased without any use of dairy, eggs or any animal products & has amazingly cultivated a loyal following ready to embrace a more vegetable forward lifestyle over the years.
Signature offerings such as the crowd favorite Kale Caesar, Tempeh Mushroom Bowl, the Cauli Burger, its Munchers line, protein smoothies, and fully plant-based pancakes have become some of the brand’s most recognizable dishes. For many guests, these items are not chosen because they are plant-based, but because they deliver on taste, texture, and comfort—qualities that remain central to the brand’s philosophy.
That philosophy continues to guide the concept’s growth.
“People don’t return because something is plant-based. They return because it tastes good and fits into their everyday lives,” says Antonio Tupas, General Manager of The Neighborhood Lifestyle Group. “Our goal has always been to create food people genuinely look forward to eating, whether they identify as plant-based or not.”
This approach has allowed FastFresh™ to reach a broader audience than many traditional health-focused concepts. Students, professionals, families, athletes, and curious diners alike have embraced the brand’s ability to make plant-forward dining feel approachable rather than restrictive.
The opening at SM City Zamboanga marks an important milestone in that journey.
Beyond introducing FastFresh™ to a new market, the move signals the growing maturity of a concept that has been refined through years of operational experience, menu development, and customer feedback. It also demonstrates the increasing viability of plant-based dining within large-scale retail environments, where convenience, consistency, and broad consumer appeal are essential.
For The Neighborhood Lifestyle Group, the partnership with SM represents more than a new address. It reflects confidence in a model that has steadily evolved from a local concept into a scalable brand capable of serving larger and more diverse communities.
More broadly, the expansion reflects a shift taking place across the Philippine F & B landscape. Increasingly, some of the country’s most compelling food stories are emerging not from traditional commercial centers, but from regional cities where entrepreneurs are creating concepts rooted in local culture, operational excellence, and long-term vision.
The opening of FastFresh™ in Zamboanga is one example of that shift.
It is the story of a Davao-born brand entering a new chapter, of plant-based dining finding its place in mainstream retail, and of a hospitality group demonstrating that innovation can thrive far beyond the country’s largest cities.
As FastFresh™ opens its doors at SM City Zamboanga, it carries with it more than a menu.
It carries the ambition of a Davao-grown company, the momentum of a growing hospitality group, and a belief that the future of dining can be accessible, flavorful, plant-forward, and proudly homegrown. PR