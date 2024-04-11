From 'FrankenSpikes' to golden dreams

Fresh from his remarkable performance at the Davraa Meet 2024, where he secured five gold medals, Lorenz "Soysoy" Datiles once again donned his beloved 'FrankenSpikes' to surpass the 10.91-second qualifying standard in the boys 100-meter dash on Wednesday morning, April 10, during the national invitational tryouts for the 13th Asean Schools Games (ASG) at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City.

Later that day, he also earned a silver medal in the 400m event.

Regardless of whether he qualifies for the national team heading to the ASG scheduled from May 31 to June 9 in Da Nang, Vietnam, the 17-year-old sensation from Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte, expressed contentment and gratitude for his achievements.

"Glory to God, the best kaayo ka, Lord. Kuha gyud QS (Glory to God, you are the best, Lod. I met the qualifying standard)," he shared on Facebook.

`FrankenSpikes'

Datiles and his 'FrankenSpikes' have become symbols of his determination and resourcefulness since he received them from a senior teammate at Sto. Tomas National High School about three years ago.

The second-hand Adidas Adizero track spikes, known for their lightness and comfort, have been his trusted companions despite their wear and tear.