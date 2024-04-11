From 'FrankenSpikes' to golden dreams

Fresh from his remarkable performance at the Davraa Meet 2024, where he secured five gold medals, Lorenz "Soysoy" Datiles once again donned his beloved 'FrankenSpikes' to surpass the 10.91-second qualifying standard in the boys 100-meter dash on Wednesday morning, April 10, during the national invitational tryouts for the 13th Asean Schools Games (ASG) at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City.
Later that day, he also earned a silver medal in the 400m event.
Regardless of whether he qualifies for the national team heading to the ASG scheduled from May 31 to June 9 in Da Nang, Vietnam, the 17-year-old sensation from Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte, expressed contentment and gratitude for his achievements.
"Glory to God, the best kaayo ka, Lord. Kuha gyud QS (Glory to God, you are the best, Lod. I met the qualifying standard)," he shared on Facebook.
`FrankenSpikes'
Datiles and his 'FrankenSpikes' have become symbols of his determination and resourcefulness since he received them from a senior teammate at Sto. Tomas National High School about three years ago.
The second-hand Adidas Adizero track spikes, known for their lightness and comfort, have been his trusted companions despite their wear and tear.
(When I first used them, they already had a small tear. When I was in Grade 10 or 11, the spikes started to slowly tear during training. My auntie sewed them up. Then, when I competed in the Palaro last year, the tear on the side got bigger. I borrowed sewing kit from the teachers and tried sewing them)," he said in Messenger call interview with SunStar Davao.
His 'FrankenSpikes' gained widespread attention after his coach, Beverly G. Villarino, shared them on Facebook on April 6. Villarino's post highlighted how Datiles achieved incredible success despite wearing these worn-out and stitched-up spikes during the Davraa Meet 2024, where he secured five gold medals and surpassed his personal bests and qualifying standards in multiple events like the 100m, 200m, 400m, 4x100m, and 4x400m relay.
The post quickly went viral, generating 2,900 reactions, 252 comments, and 1,600 shares, leading to an influx of sponsors and scholarship offers for the budding track star.
Despite the attention, Datiles had not yet received the promised new spikes and rubber shoes as of April 9.
While waiting for his new gear, Datiles humorously remarked, "Gamiton gihapon nako, Ma’am, hangtud kaya pa (I'll still use them, Ma'am, as long as they hold up)."
He eagerly anticipated owning a new pair, expressing his dream of the latest Adidas Adizero spikes.
Once he transitions to a new pair, Datiles plans to retire his beloved 'FrankenSpikes' and even intends to frame them as a cherished memento of his running career.
Reflecting on their journey together, he expressed deep gratitude, saying,
If ever ma-istorya nako si Frankenspikes, Ma'am, dako akoang pasalamat sa iyaha kay bisan unsa na ka dagko gisi, iya gihapon ko sibayan ug nakadaug pa, Ma'am.
(If I could speak to my Frankenspikes, Ma'am, I would thank them because despite their wear and tear, they stood by me and helped me win)."
The journey
Datiles' journey to becoming a standout athlete began with childhood games like 'tigso', where he discovered his natural strength and speed. At age 11, while in fifth grade at Bobongan Elementary School in Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte, he expressed his interest in running to a teacher.
Although he started participating in local meets during sixth grade, he faced challenges and didn't advance. Throughout seventh to ninth grades, the competition was tough, leading him to assist as a 'flag man' rather than compete. However, his determination never wavered.
It wasn't until last year that Datiles broke through, excelling in local qualifying meets and earning a spot to represent Davao del Norte, ultimately securing his first gold medal in the secondary boys 400m at the Davraa Meet. Despite setbacks, such as finishing ninth in the 100m at his Palarong Pambansa debut in Marikina City and failing to reach the finals in the Batang Pinoy 2023, Datiles remained resilient, pushing himself during training.
Now in his 12th-grade year, Datiles dedicates himself to training daily after attending morning classes, facing challenges like rough roads with protruding rocks during workouts.
His perseverance paid off during his recent return to the Davraa Meet in Davao City, where he not only defended his 400m title but also swept gold medals in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400m relay events.
He said, "Last year pildi bya gyud mi ato, wala ko mag-expect na makuha nako tanang golds sa akong Davraa events karon (Last year, we really lost. I didn't expect to win all the golds in my Davraa events this year)."
His emotional reaction, captured in tears of joy at the University of Mindanao (UM) Matina track oval, reflected the significance of his accomplishments.
Under Coach Villarino's guidance over the past six years, Datiles blossomed into a Palarong Pambansa-caliber athlete, a process that Villarino described as requiring four years to develop such an elite level of skill.
"It takes time to build an elite athlete like him," the veteran coach said.
He commended Datiles, the team captain of the Santo Tomas National High School athletics team, for his dedication, focus, passion, and vision. "He leads by example as the team captain. He walks the talk," Villarino said
With Datiles' impressive performances in the Davraa Meet and ASG national tryouts, he is poised to deliver exciting results at the upcoming Palarong Pambansa in Cebu.
For the dream
Datiles, the third of four siblings, experienced a profound loss during kindergarten when the youngest sibling drowned, making him the youngest since then. This tragedy remains a painful memory for his family.
His mother manages a small sari-sari store at their residence, while his father tends a small plot of land.
"Bale ang kalisod ginahimo nakong motivation (I view our hardships as a source of motivation)," he said, hoping that through his sport, he can earn a spot on the national team and represent his country in international competitions.
As an avid Usain Bolt fan, Datiles dreams of competing in the Olympics someday, a dream shared by every athlete.
He has received scholarship offers from prestigious universities like the University of the Philippines, Adamson University, and the University of Perpetual Help, but he has not yet made a decision.
When asked about his dedication to training and improvement, Datiles responded simply, "Para sa pangarap (For the dream)."
Despite facing numerous setbacks, he remains optimistic that his passion and determination will lead him to achieve his aspirations
