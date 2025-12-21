From rubble to rebirth: Tulunan’s children celebrate new school

TULUNAN, North Cotabato — Waving small Philippine and Chinese flags, kindergarten to Grade 6 pupils beamed as the Association of Davao Fil-Chinese Communities, with Zhao Xiuzhen, consul general of the People's Republic of China in Davao, officially turned over the P10-million, eight-classroom Magbok Fil-Chinese Friendship Elementary School—an image far removed from the terror they endured six years ago, when a series of powerful earthquakes sent their old school collapsing before their eyes.
For Norhana G. Alpha, now 10 and in Grade 5, the celebration stirred memories she has never forgotten. She was still in day care in October 2019 when the ground shook violently. Her mother had just come to watch over her.
"Ang Mama nako ang hapit gyud (My mother almost got hit),” Norhana recalled in an interview with SunStar Davao on Friday, December 19. "Nagbantay sya nako ato unya naglinog sa eskwelahan, hapit nahulugan si Mama'g semento (She was with me at school when the earthquake struck, and falling concrete nearly hit her)."
The fear that once filled her eyes quickly gave way to excitement as Norhana spoke about their new school building, which had been donated by the business leaders of the Association of Davao Fil-Chinese Communities in Davao City.
"Nagwapuhan ko diri sa among bag-ong school kay duol napud ang balay, dili na kinahanglan mag motor-motor (I like our new school because it’s close to our home, so we no longer need to ride a motorcycle)," she said, her face lighting up. "Ang among eskwelahan dako ug luag, ma-comfortable ang tanang mga estudyante (The school is spacious and open. It’s comfortable for all students).”
Her classmate, Cyvermea U. Palma Gil, shyly echoed the same feeling. "Nindot ang among bag-ong eskwelahan. Dako sya (Our new school is nice. It's big)," she said softly.
Built on a 7,700-square-meter lot inside a nearly one-hectare relocation site in Barangay Magbok, the new school rises alongside more than 100 housing units constructed for families displaced by the 2019 Mindanao earthquakes after their former communities were declared no-build zones.
The school complex includes a covered multipurpose court for sports and activities, a stage, and separate comfort rooms for boys and girls.
School head Marychan Orbita said the earthquakes destroyed their former campus. The municipal government of Tulunan eventually purchased the relocation site, where the school and the National Housing Authority-built homes now stand.
"After sa linog, naghimo ang LGU og TLS para magpadayon ang mga klase sa mga bata ((After the earthquake, the local government set up temporary learning spaces so classes could continue)," Orbita said. "Last February 2024 na mi nakabalhin diri sa new school building nga donation sa Association of Davao Fil-Chinese Communities. Five months sad ni sya gi-construct (We moved into this new school building in February 2024. It was donated by the Association of Davao Fil-Chinese Communities and constructed in just five months)."
She expressed gratitude for the support that allowed students to finally leave the sweltering TLS behind.
"We are very thankful to the Association of Davao Fil-Chinese Communities. Makatabang gyud ni sa amoa. Dahil sa kanila nabigyan ang mga bata ng magandang classrooms (This is a big help to us. Because of them, the children were given proper and beautiful classrooms)," she said.
A symbol of friendship and resilience
In her message, Chinese Consul General Zhao Xiuzhen said the completion of the school marked not just the rebuilding of classrooms, but the restoration of hope for children whose education was disrupted by disaster.
“Though the former school buildings were damaged by an earthquake, the children’s dreams of learning never wavered,” Zhao said. “At that critical moment, the Association of Davao Filipino-Chinese Communities and overseas Chinese who are passionate about education stepped forward and played a vital role in the school’s reconstruction.”
Quoting a Chinese saying—“No matter how poor, never neglect education; no matter how hard, never let children suffer”—Zhao underscored China’s long-held emphasis on education as a foundation of social progress and fairness.
She said the Magbok Fil-Chinese Friendship School stands as a new beginning for Sino-Philippine friendship, envisioned as a place that nurtures young minds while building bridges for cultural exchange.
“You are the future of the Philippines and the inheritors of Sino-Philippine friendship,” Zhao told the students. “Cherish this opportunity to learn, strive for excellence, and grow into pillars of your nation.”
From promise to reality
The new school building was made possible by the generous and kind hearts of nearly 30 businessmen, members of the Association of Davao Filipino-Chinese Communities, who pooled their donations to build the Magbok Fil-Chinese Friendship Elementary School.
Wilson Tan, secretary general of the association, said the project grew out of the collective heartbreak the community felt after seeing schools destroyed by the 2019 earthquakes. “We knew then that we had to do something to help the children’s education in the disaster-affected areas,” Tan said. “Today, that promise becomes a reality.”
Tan emphasized that the donation was more than a physical structure—it was a symbol of enduring friendship between the Filipino and Chinese peoples. “We built this because we believe in the potential of the youth of Tulunan,” he said. “This school was built for you. Study hard, respect your teachers, and dream big.”
It is not the first time the association has extended help to disaster-stricken communities. They have consistently assisted calamity-hit areas with cash and in-kind donations, including Davao Oriental after the double quake hit the province late this quarter, embodying the spirit of bayanihan, or volunteerism, in support of those in need.
Local leaders express gratitude.
Tulunan Mayor Lee Roy Villasor said the new school represents long-term development for the community, particularly for its children.
“Our future success as families and as a community starts with our children,” Villasor said. “This project stands as a strong symbol of friendship, cooperation, and shared commitment to education.”
He assured donors that the local government would take good care of the facility so it could serve generations of learners.
Barangay Captain Edgar Sumacbay said the project fulfilled a long-held dream of parents and children in Magbok, one of the most remote barangays in Tulunan and among those hardest hit by the earthquakes.
“Our school was destroyed, but this new building is a blessing,” Sumacbay said. “We thank everyone who helped make this possible.”
Vice Mayor Toto Rhezan Obrique, representing North Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza, conveyed the province’s gratitude to the Filipino-Chinese community for extending help to disaster-affected areas.
“After calamities, it is very difficult for communities to rise again,” Obrique said. “This school will help many children and families rebuild their lives.”
A gift that endures
Rex Geneblaza, head of the Tulunan East District, thanked the Association of Davao Fil-Chinese Communities for supporting education in Tulunan, not just once, but twice, citing the earlier Daig Filipino-Chinese Amity Club School.
“From afar, you can now see Magbok Elementary School standing proudly,” he said. “This signifies your love not just for Tulunan, but for the Filipino people.”
Orbita said the impact of the donation would be felt for years to come.
“This building strengthens our mission to nurture excellence, character, and lifelong learning,” she said. “May it stand as a beacon of hope, progress, and opportunity for our children.”
For students like Norhana, the new school means more than safety and comfort—it is proof that even after disaster, classrooms, dreams, and childhoods can be rebuilt. MLSA