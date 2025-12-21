From rubble to rebirth: Tulunan’s children celebrate new school

TULUNAN, North Cotabato — Waving small Philippine and Chinese flags, kindergarten to Grade 6 pupils beamed as the Association of Davao Fil-Chinese Communities, with Zhao Xiuzhen, consul general of the People's Republic of China in Davao, officially turned over the P10-million, eight-classroom Magbok Fil-Chinese Friendship Elementary School—an image far removed from the terror they endured six years ago, when a series of powerful earthquakes sent their old school collapsing before their eyes.

For Norhana G. Alpha, now 10 and in Grade 5, the celebration stirred memories she has never forgotten. She was still in day care in October 2019 when the ground shook violently. Her mother had just come to watch over her.

"Ang Mama nako ang hapit gyud (My mother almost got hit),” Norhana recalled in an interview with SunStar Davao on Friday, December 19. "Nagbantay sya nako ato unya naglinog sa eskwelahan, hapit nahulugan si Mama'g semento (She was with me at school when the earthquake struck, and falling concrete nearly hit her)."

The fear that once filled her eyes quickly gave way to excitement as Norhana spoke about their new school building, which had been donated by the business leaders of the Association of Davao Fil-Chinese Communities in Davao City.

"Nagwapuhan ko diri sa among bag-ong school kay duol napud ang balay, dili na kinahanglan mag motor-motor (I like our new school because it’s close to our home, so we no longer need to ride a motorcycle)," she said, her face lighting up. "Ang among eskwelahan dako ug luag, ma-comfortable ang tanang mga estudyante (The school is spacious and open. It’s comfortable for all students).”

Her classmate, Cyvermea U. Palma Gil, shyly echoed the same feeling. "Nindot ang among bag-ong eskwelahan. Dako sya (Our new school is nice. It's big)," she said softly.